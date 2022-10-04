Read full article on original website
Teresa Fedor eyes public school funding in race for state school board
The State Board of Education election in November is an important race, despite that many people don’t understand the board’s role. Ohio Sen. Teresa Fedor is one of two candidates for the state school board’s District 2, which encompasses Wood County, as well as Erie, Huron, Lorain, Lucas and Ottawa counties. Her opponent on the nonpartisan ballot is Sarah McGervey of Avon Lake.
Wood County CASA attends state conference
In September, Wood County CASA attended the 2022 Celebrate Kids Conference in Columbus. This conference provided a wide variety of educational sessions to help the Court Appointed Special Advocates serve the children in Wood County.
BG elementary schools name Bobcat Proud students of the month
Bowling Green City Schools’ elementaries have selected Bobcat Proud students for August and September. The students are recognized for being responsible, respectful and safe. Conneaut Elementary – Jahleel Elvoid, Asia James, Daniel Slipher, Aveya Kershaw, Preston Ortiz, Emma Schmeltz, Owen Merrell, Alex Lifand, Alysia Elvoid, Zoe Kern, John Center,...
Isabella Espinosa named BGHS and Exchange Club student of the month
The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have announced that Isabella Espinosa is the October 2022 Student of the Month. Isabella is a senior at Bowling Green High School and will graduate on May 28, 2023. She is the daughter of Angel and Laura Espinosa. Isabella’s school...
BG Electric Division recognized for safety and mutual aid efforts
The City of Bowling Green was honored for achievements throughout the past year during the 2022 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference last month. The Bowling Green Electric Division received an AMP Safety Award—Transmission and Distribution in recognition of having no time lost due to reportable accidents. “Safety is...
BGSU gets grant to continue Safe Communities program
For the ninth year in a row, Bowling Green State University has received a grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office to continue the Safe Communities of Wood County program through Sept. 30, 2023. This year’s grant totals $46,200, including a $4,200 increase for interactive teen programming in area schools.
NAMI Wood County to host AfterBurn event during mental illness awareness week
NAMI Wood County will be hosting its annual fall event, AfterBurn, to spread awareness about mental health in observation with Mental Illness Awareness Week. This event, which also serves as a fundraiser for the organization, will be held Friday, Oct. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Wood County Fairgrounds Jr. Fair Building in Bowling Green.
‘Ohio Innocence Tour’ bringing anti-death penalty message to Toledo
On October 12 at 6 p.m., the #NoDeathPenaltyOH coalition will be hosting the “Ohio Innocence Tour” featuring people who have been sentenced to death for crimes they did not commit. The tour will be stopping in five Ohio cities, including Toledo (more details below). 11 people have been...
Safe Communities offers pedestrian safety guidance for drivers & walkers
Safe Communities has announced that there have been eight fatal crashes compared to 10 this time last year. October is Pedestrian Safety Month in Ohio. In Wood County we have had 58 crashes from 2019 to date:. 4 Fatalities. 42 Injury Crashes. 27 in the City of Bowling Green. 10...
Hispanic heritage event celebrates food, dance and spirit of local Latinx community
First they filled up on Chilean noodles, arroz con gandules, refried beans, Mexican rice, mole sauce, tortillas, tamales, and fajitas. Then they took to the dance floor to work on their salsa, merengue and bachata skills. It was a night of celebrating Hispanic heritage and of reaffirming the fact that...
Volunteers needed for BG Holiday Parade
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade Project Team is looking fo volunteers for the upcoming Holiday Parade. The 2022 Annual Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade will be stepping off at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and expected to reach the Four Corners in Downtown Bowling Green approximately 10 a.m.
Sheriff urges caution during deer collision season
Mark Wasylyshyn, Sheriff, is reminding all drivers that November is the month with the highest number of vehicle /deer crashes in Wood County. October and December are second highest. 2021 we handled a total of 226 vehicle/deer crashes. October of 2021 we handled 25 vehicle/deer crashes. November of 2021 we...
With more than 14,000 electric customers, BG celebrates Public Power Week
Bowling Green is celebrating Public Power Week (#PublicPowerWeek), Oct. 2-8, along with more than 2,000 other community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans. “Public power puts the people of Bowling Green first, and Public Power Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of...
Crash kills 82-year-old BG woman
An 82-year-old Bowling Green woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash Thursday (Oct. 6). Sally Davenport died today (Oct. 7) after being transported to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:06...
Falcon Food Pantry addresses food insecurity on campus
An open house celebration of the Falcon Food Pantry will take place Friday, Oct. 14 at its home in room 109 in Central Hall on the BGSU campus. The food pantry opened at the end of January, and “it’s been bananas” since, said founder and director Shannon Orr.
BG Police respond to report of bullet fired into apartment bedroom
Bowling Green Police Division responded to the 200 block of South Mercer Road on Thursday evening after a resident reported some type of bullet had been fired into his bedroom. The resident noticed his window blind was damaged, then found the glass behind it had a hole in it. Drywall...
