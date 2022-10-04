Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting in BG
Two Lima men were arrested for disorderly conduct for incidents in downtown Bowling Green. At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police were patrolling downtown when an officer observed a large crowd congregating in the 100 block of North Main Street and was told by a bystander a man was trying to fight people as they passed.
Person shot outside east Toledo bar after argument
TOLEDO, Ohio — A fight at an east Toledo bar ends with one man shot overnight. The incident happened around midnight outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub on Woodville Road near East Broadway Street. Toledo Police on scene tell us that the victim, 43-year-old Marquise Leach, was involved in...
WTOL-TV
Man shot overnight in west Toledo
The shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments. The victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Did Carmanetta Wilson, a co-defendant in Damia Ezell's death, violate her bail?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting from Thursday that sent three to the hospital, including a co-defendant in the homicide of 10-year-old Damia Ezell. 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson was charged with two counts of obstructing justice in the case back in September and posted bail...
wktn.com
Woman Arrested After Drug Operation in Wyandot County
The Wyandot County Special Response team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43 Nevada this past Wednesday. According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey, three females were located inside the residence, and they were detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. Detectives...
sent-trib.com
Pemberville man who didn’t do contract work for BG couple sentenced
A Pemberville man who took money to work on a home but never started the job has been sentenced. David Salley, 41, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. A Bowling Green couple contacted a handyman services company in November 2021 for work on...
crawfordcountynow.com
One person arrested for drugs in Wyandot County
NEVADA—On Wednesday, The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43, Nevada, Ohio. Three females were located inside the residence and detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and the METRICH Enforcement Unit conducted...
1017thepoint.com
MAN SHOT, KILLED IN DARKE COUNTY
(Darke County, OH)--There was a murder Thursday night in rural Darke County. Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Smith Road at around 7:30 Thursday night. That’s a few miles east of Spartanburg near the state line. There, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound near the back door of a home. Two adult witnesses cooperated with investigators, and 58-year-old William Fields was taken into custody and charged with murder. "This is not something that happens every day. But, unfortunately, we have a tragic situation and we are going to get to the bottom of it," said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. The victim’s name has not yet been released. There’s also no word yet on what led to the fatal shooting.
wktn.com
Stabbing Suspect Being Sought by Lima Police
A stabbing at Our Daily Bread in Lima occurred Tuesday afternoon. Lima Police identified the suspect as Juan Fuentes. He is a 59 year old black male. He was last seen wearing a orange and black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was last observed fleeing in a silver Toyota Sienna with...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Terra N. Beachy, 39, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest and found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $150 fine. Brandon M. Hurles, 34, of Spencerville, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Johan T. Leeks, 28,...
Co-defendant in Damia Ezell case among three shot in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the co-defendants in a February murder of a child was shot early Thursday morning in north Toledo less than 24 hours after posting bond. Carmanetta Wilson, 23, was one of three people shot in a vehicle just after 2:30 a.m., according to a police report. Wilson is one of the co-defendants in the murder case of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.
Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — A 54-year-old man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Shelby County Saturday morning. Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash that happened on State Route 66 north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township around 9:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Joshua P. Cutlip, 39, Leipsic, was remanded to the Lighthouse Behavioral program in Lima for violating community control standards. The violations included tampering with evidence during the drug testing process by utilizing a fake urine device and using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control and must complete all counseling and treatment recommended. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs.
Lima News
March trial set in reckless homicide case
LIMA — A Lima woman charged with reckless homicide had her trial set for March 7 during a pretrial Friday. Kiara S. Totty, 33, of Lima, faces a charge of reckless homicide, a third degree felony, in the Oct. 21, 2021, death of 33-year-old Ja’Kia Battle on Edgewood Drive. Battle died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
No suspects in custody following Whitmer HS football shooting, all 3 victims expected to recover
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Whitmer High School student and two adults - one male, one female - were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday night during a game between Whitmer and Central Catholic, according to Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters. All three were...
peakofohio.com
Drug Task Force makes three busts this week
The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force made multiple drug busts this week. On Thursday (October 6th), authorities located Adrian Gregory, 36, of Sidney, at a residence in the 13,000 block of Ash St. in Lakeview. Gregory, a fugitive, was wanted on numerous drug-related warrants out of Shelby County. After...
bgindependentmedia.org
Crash kills 82-year-old BG woman
An 82-year-old Bowling Green woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash Thursday (Oct. 6). Sally Davenport died today (Oct. 7) after being transported to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:06...
13abc.com
Squad car hits vehicle after alleged drug deal sparks police chase through Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle evading law enforcement drove through Toledo before the chase was terminated Wednesday morning. According to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop after witnessing a hand-to-hand drug transaction. The driver then sped away and the deputy started to chase after the car.
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
peakofohio.com
Springfield teen arrest on felony charge
A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
