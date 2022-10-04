ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

sent-trib.com

Lima man arrested for fighting in BG

Two Lima men were arrested for disorderly conduct for incidents in downtown Bowling Green. At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police were patrolling downtown when an officer observed a large crowd congregating in the 100 block of North Main Street and was told by a bystander a man was trying to fight people as they passed.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot outside east Toledo bar after argument

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fight at an east Toledo bar ends with one man shot overnight. The incident happened around midnight outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub on Woodville Road near East Broadway Street. Toledo Police on scene tell us that the victim, 43-year-old Marquise Leach, was involved in...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Woman Arrested After Drug Operation in Wyandot County

The Wyandot County Special Response team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43 Nevada this past Wednesday. According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey, three females were located inside the residence, and they were detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. Detectives...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

One person arrested for drugs in Wyandot County

NEVADA—On Wednesday, The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43, Nevada, Ohio. Three females were located inside the residence and detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and the METRICH Enforcement Unit conducted...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

MAN SHOT, KILLED IN DARKE COUNTY

(Darke County, OH)--There was a murder Thursday night in rural Darke County. Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Smith Road at around 7:30 Thursday night. That’s a few miles east of Spartanburg near the state line. There, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound near the back door of a home. Two adult witnesses cooperated with investigators, and 58-year-old William Fields was taken into custody and charged with murder. "This is not something that happens every day. But, unfortunately, we have a tragic situation and we are going to get to the bottom of it," said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. The victim’s name has not yet been released. There’s also no word yet on what led to the fatal shooting.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Stabbing Suspect Being Sought by Lima Police

A stabbing at Our Daily Bread in Lima occurred Tuesday afternoon. Lima Police identified the suspect as Juan Fuentes. He is a 59 year old black male. He was last seen wearing a orange and black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was last observed fleeing in a silver Toyota Sienna with...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Terra N. Beachy, 39, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest and found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $150 fine. Brandon M. Hurles, 34, of Spencerville, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Johan T. Leeks, 28,...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Co-defendant in Damia Ezell case among three shot in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the co-defendants in a February murder of a child was shot early Thursday morning in north Toledo less than 24 hours after posting bond. Carmanetta Wilson, 23, was one of three people shot in a vehicle just after 2:30 a.m., according to a police report. Wilson is one of the co-defendants in the murder case of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.
TOLEDO, OH
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Joshua P. Cutlip, 39, Leipsic, was remanded to the Lighthouse Behavioral program in Lima for violating community control standards. The violations included tampering with evidence during the drug testing process by utilizing a fake urine device and using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control and must complete all counseling and treatment recommended. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

March trial set in reckless homicide case

LIMA — A Lima woman charged with reckless homicide had her trial set for March 7 during a pretrial Friday. Kiara S. Totty, 33, of Lima, faces a charge of reckless homicide, a third degree felony, in the Oct. 21, 2021, death of 33-year-old Ja’Kia Battle on Edgewood Drive. Battle died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Drug Task Force makes three busts this week

The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force made multiple drug busts this week. On Thursday (October 6th), authorities located Adrian Gregory, 36, of Sidney, at a residence in the 13,000 block of Ash St. in Lakeview. Gregory, a fugitive, was wanted on numerous drug-related warrants out of Shelby County. After...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Crash kills 82-year-old BG woman

An 82-year-old Bowling Green woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash Thursday (Oct. 6). Sally Davenport died today (Oct. 7) after being transported to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:06...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Squad car hits vehicle after alleged drug deal sparks police chase through Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle evading law enforcement drove through Toledo before the chase was terminated Wednesday morning. According to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop after witnessing a hand-to-hand drug transaction. The driver then sped away and the deputy started to chase after the car.
WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Springfield teen arrest on felony charge

A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

