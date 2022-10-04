Read full article on original website
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
fox29.com
City of Philadelphia offers formal apology for running experiments on inmates at Holmesburg Prison
PHILADELPHIA - The city of Philadelphia issued an apology Thursday for the unethical medical experiments performed on mostly Black inmates at its Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s through the 1970s. The move comes after community activists and families of some of those inmates raised the need for a formal apology....
Sources: Police looking at link between deadly shootings near Roxborough High, Drexel University
Action News has learned that investigators are looking into the possibility that at least one of the suspects involved in the Roxborough shooting was also involved in the death of a Temple University graduate.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Underground at Center City SEPTA Station
A fight in the underground of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line subway station across from Philadelphia City Hall escalated into a shooting that left a young man injured ahead of the Thursday morning commute. Just before 4 a.m., a SEPTA police officer was approached at 15th and Market streets in Center City...
Man fatally shot outside FedEx facility near Philadelphia International Airport
TINICUM, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed at a cargo area near the Philadelphia International Airport. The search is on for his accused killer.CBS3 has learned this appears to have all started with a fight during the work day. The shooting happened a little after 2 p.m. on Friday outside the FedEx facility at the the cargo area near the airport off Tinicum Island Road.CBS3 has been told the shooting happened in the parking lot.Sources say there was some kind of fight between two workers. One employee then waited for the other to come outside and that's when the shooting happened.CBS3 has been told the victim is a 51-year-old and was shot in the face.FedEx released a statement about the shooting:"We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence. our heartfelt thoughts are with the victim and all those affected by this tragic event. we are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities."The Delaware County District Attorney's Office said they are investigating the incident.
Suspect wanted for killing FedEx worker in Tinicum Twp. shot by police in North Philadelphia
UPDATE: A suspect who was shot and wounded by officers in North Philadelphia fatally shot a man at a FedEx distribution center near the city's airport on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
Story of Angel: Dog found 'clinging to life' in North Philly home now on road to recovery
Dog Rescued: "Angel was covered in live fleas and flea dirt. She was hypothermic, dehydrated, anemic, and had an increased respiratory rate and effort. The clock was ticking, and there was no time to waste," the PSCPA said.
NBC Philadelphia
FedEx Driver Shot to Death, Suspect Wounded in Gunfire with Police in Philly
A man who is suspected of killing a FedEx driver at a package facility near the Philadelphia International Airport on Friday afternoon was arrested following a shootout with police in North Philadelphia, authorities told NBC10. The suspect has not been identified, but was hospitalized Friday evening after the shootout at...
NBC Philadelphia
Boys, 14 and 17, Walk Into Hospital After Being Shot in Philadelphia
Two teenage boys managed to walk into a hospital after being shot in Philadelphia Thursday night. The boys – a 17-year-old shot in the neck and grazed in the head and a 14-year-old shot in the back – walked into Temple University Hospital around 10:22 p.m. after getting shot on the 1100 block of West Ontario Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
Drug dealer admits shipping cocaine to N.J., Philadelphia by overnight mail
A 43-year-old man admitted he shipped more than 220 pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia and New Jersey over a span of more than a year using the United States Postal Service’s overnight mail service. Iran Soler, of Philadelphia, faces at least 10 years in prison after...
US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia
Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
DA Larry Krasner calls judge ordering former Philly police officer to stand on trial historic moment
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One day after a judge ordered a former Philadelphia police officer to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called it a historic moment.Edsaul Mendoza is accused of fatally shooting Thomas "TJ" Siderio last March.In Wednesday's briefing, Krasner said evidence shows that Mendoza knew the boy was unarmed when he shot him in the back."The message here is that this office is no longer a coverup organization for criminal acts committed by anyone, and anyone includes a Philadelphia police officer," Krasner said.Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment.
NBC Philadelphia
All Charges Upheld Against Ex-Philly Cop Charged With Killing 12-Year-Old
Lee esta historia en español aquí. The case of a fired Philadelphia police officer charged with killing a fleeing 12-year-old boy by shooting him in the back while he was on the ground will go to trial. At a Tuesday hearing, a Philadelphia judge ruled that there is...
Second Drug Dealer pleads guilty to peddling massive cocaine load to New Jersey and Philadelphia
A second member of a drug syndicate has now pleaded guilty to his role in the shipping and dealing of cocaine from San Juan, Puerto Rico to parts of southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. Last week, Jose Gonzalez, 50, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to his role in the drug operation...
Parents push for more safety precautions after South Philly school left with no crossing guard
Police have previously said they were seriously short-staffed when it came to crossing guards.
sanatogapost.com
Casino Patron Cited for Threatening A Fight
VALLEY FORGE PA – A 36-year-old Philadelphia man, who Pennsylvania State Police said threatened to fight Monday (Oct. 3, 2022) at 6:37 p.m. with an employee in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, was charged with harassment by “threatening physical contact.”. The Philadelphia man was a...
Man shot outside rec center in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood
Philadelphia police say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot at a rec center in the city's Logan section.
fox29.com
Shooting suspect opens fire at close range on crowded Philadelphia sidewalk
Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a shooting in Logan. Video of the incident shows one of the suspects shooting the victim at close range on a crowded sidewalk.
Man, 18, injured in shooting at Center City SEPTA station as new safety plan announced
This shooting comes just as SEPTA announced a new safety plan to deal with crime, cleanliness and drug use in its stations.
Woman shot in the head outside house after walking with a friend in Cobbs Creek
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while walking with a friend in West Philadelphia. CBS3 has been told the woman who was shot is in extremely critical condition.Doctors are working hard to try and save her life, but police said she lost a lot of blood after getting shot in the head.The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police got multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 700 block of South 60th Street in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia.When officers got there, they...
Second person charged with murder of Pennsauken, NJ grandmother
PENNSAUKEN — Nine months after a woman was killed in a home invasion and one person was arrested in connection with the death days later, a second individual has been apprehended and charged with felony murder. The arrest of Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden on Sept. 28 followed the...
