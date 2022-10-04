ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Underground at Center City SEPTA Station

A fight in the underground of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line subway station across from Philadelphia City Hall escalated into a shooting that left a young man injured ahead of the Thursday morning commute. Just before 4 a.m., a SEPTA police officer was approached at 15th and Market streets in Center City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot outside FedEx facility near Philadelphia International Airport

TINICUM, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed at a cargo area near the Philadelphia International Airport. The search is on for his accused killer.CBS3 has learned this appears to have all started with a fight during the work day. The shooting happened a little after 2 p.m. on Friday outside the FedEx facility at the the cargo area near the airport off Tinicum Island Road.CBS3 has been told the shooting happened in the parking lot.Sources say there was some kind of fight between two workers. One employee then waited for the other to come outside and that's when the shooting happened.CBS3 has been told the victim is a 51-year-old and was shot in the face.FedEx released a statement about the shooting:"We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence. our heartfelt thoughts are with the victim and all those affected by this tragic event. we are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities."The Delaware County District Attorney's Office said they are investigating the incident. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boys, 14 and 17, Walk Into Hospital After Being Shot in Philadelphia

Two teenage boys managed to walk into a hospital after being shot in Philadelphia Thursday night. The boys – a 17-year-old shot in the neck and grazed in the head and a 14-year-old shot in the back – walked into Temple University Hospital around 10:22 p.m. after getting shot on the 1100 block of West Ontario Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

DA Larry Krasner calls judge ordering former Philly police officer to stand on trial historic moment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One day after a judge ordered a former Philadelphia police officer to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called it a historic moment.Edsaul Mendoza is accused of fatally shooting Thomas "TJ" Siderio last March.In Wednesday's briefing, Krasner said evidence shows that Mendoza knew the boy was unarmed when he shot him in the back."The message here is that this office is no longer a coverup organization for criminal acts committed by anyone, and anyone includes a Philadelphia police officer," Krasner said.Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Casino Patron Cited for Threatening A Fight

VALLEY FORGE PA – A 36-year-old Philadelphia man, who Pennsylvania State Police said threatened to fight Monday (Oct. 3, 2022) at 6:37 p.m. with an employee in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, was charged with harassment by “threatening physical contact.”. The Philadelphia man was a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot in the head outside house after walking with a friend in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while walking with a friend in West Philadelphia. CBS3 has been told the woman who was shot is in extremely critical condition.Doctors are working hard to try and save her life, but police said she lost a lot of blood after getting shot in the head.The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police got multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 700 block of South 60th Street in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia.When officers got there, they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

