This taco joint in Georgia is among the nation’s best, Yelp says. Here’s why

A Georgia restaurant is serving some of the best tacos in the nation, a new report finds.

Tacos Del Chavo in Kennesaw landed on a list of “Top 100 Taco Spots in America,” according to results published on Sept. 21.

To create the list, the restaurant review website Yelp focused on U.S. businesses that garnered several taco-related comments. It “then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews” over time, Yelp wrote in its report.

The rankings were released ahead of National Taco Day, which falls on Oct. 4. To mark the occasion, several national taco chains are offering deals for customers.

In Georgia, Tacos Del Chavo has gained fans all year, helping it to land at No. 33 on Yelp’s national list. Several customers went online to rave about the restaurant, which they said offers quality customer service in an “unassuming” setting.

The business, which calls itself a “hidden gem serving authentic home cooked Mexican food,” also was praised for its namesake tacos. Several of its five-star reviews came from Yelp users who said they ate tasty tortillas packed with marinated meat and fresh ingredients.

For those who aren’t fans of tacos, the restaurant also serves tortas, empanadas and other classics, according to an online menu for the shop. It’s located in Kennesaw , roughly 25 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Of the 100 taco joints that earned national recognition from Yelp, Tacos Del Chavo was the only one in the Peach State to receive praise. But the restaurant missed out on another recent list.

Instead, Yelp named a different Atlanta-area eatery as the best place to get burritos in the state, according to a list published in April.

This time around, the nation’s top-ranking place for tacos was Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in San Diego, California. Rounding out the top five were restaurants in California, Texas and New York.

These Georgia doughnut shops rank among the best in the nation. Here’s why

Four Georgia restaurants are among the ‘most outstanding’ in the world, rankings show