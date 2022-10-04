ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon’s secondary to be tested against talented group of Arizona wideouts

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29w7qj_0iLbjTNx00

If there’s been one area on the field that the Oregon Ducks are still needing to show some improvement at this season, it’s in the defensive secondary.

So far this year, the Ducks are allowing an average of 282 passing yards per game, giving up on average over 10 yards per completion while allowing 12 passing touchdowns through five games. That has them ranked as the No. 119 passing defense out of 131 teams in the nation.

Related

Kenny Dillingham's name is picking up steam as ASU's coaching search continues

It hasn’t been completely detrimental just yet, with Oregon holding a 4-1 record and clicking in nearly ever facet of the game. However, it could come back to bite them against this week’s opponent.

The Arizona Wildcats arguably have the best group of wide receivers that the Ducks will have seen this season. That’s not my opinion, but straight from the mouth of head coach Dan Lanning.

“I think this is maybe the most talented team we’ve played so far at wideout,” Lanning said on Monday night. “They have really, really talented wideouts.”

More than just the players out on the numbers, Arizona is now equipped with an extremely competent quarterback — Jayden de Laura — who transferred from Washington State in the offseason after winning the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award. While the Wildcats have often been a punching bag in years past, continually near the bottom of the league when it comes to standings, they have retooled now, and while though they may not yet rise to the level of Pac-12 relevancy, they are not a team that is to be looked over.

Related

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing players in Week 5 of college football

“I think this quarterback really can play well,” Lanning said. “He throws lasers. He throws the ball in rhythm, on a dart and he doesn’t need a big window to be able to attack. He’s able to extend play with his feet. This is a really good challenge for us.”

At the top of the depth chart for Arizona, you have one of the top transfer portal WRs from the offseason, Jacob Cowing. A player who Oregon tried hard to get, Cowing has produced as expected at the FBS level, hauling in 40 catches for 566 yards and 7 touchdowns already this season. It’s not like Cowing is the only option in the passing game, either. Behind him you have Dorian Singer (32 catches, 444 yards, 1 TD), Tanner McLachlan (17 catches, 216 yards, 1 TD), and Tetairoa McMillan — a former Oregon commit — with 16 catches, 290 yards, and 3 TD.

Lanning might be spot on with his assessment that this is the best group of WRs that Oregon has seen.

Related

Oregon continues to climb up the USA TODAY Coaches poll

“There hasn’t been a lot of teams that have really slowed them down offensively, they’ve only maybe hurt themselves a couple of times, to be honest,” Lanning said. “They’ve done a really good job. They get the ball downfield. They take long shots. This will be a really good challenge.”

Oregon’s run defense is among the best in the nation. Their total defense is respectable, hovering in the middle of the pack. The passing defense leaves a lot to be desired and remains the weakest part of the team through this four-game winning streak.

If the Ducks want to see that streak get to 5 and pick up their first victory in the desert since 2011, that secondary is going to need to step up to the plate in a major way.

List

'A dangerous duo;' Ashton Cozart, Jurrion Dickey look forward to future as teammates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMd7R_0iLbjTNx00

Comments / 0

Related
azdesertswarm.com

Pac-12 Network special on 2020-21 Arizona women’s basketball team wins regional Emmy Award

The 2020-21 season was a historic one for Arizona women’s basketball program. It was only fitting that the Pac-12 Network would produce an episode of “Our Stories” about the team that reached the Wildcats’ first national championship game. The television special about a special group of women impressed the entertainment industry, too, as the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts & Sciences honored “Our Stories: Made For It: The 2020-21 Arizona Wildcats” as the best in the Sports Program Post-Produced or Edited category.
TUCSON, AZ
thearizona100.com

Making gridiron history at the University of Arizona

An autumn tradition turned historic in 1929 when, during Homecoming Weekend, the brand-new Arizona Stadium was dedicated during a game against California Institute. The Wildcats emerged victorious, 35-0. Almost a century ago, prime seats for the Oct. 12 kickoff cost $2.50, while space on the wooden bleachers along the east...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
State
Arizona State
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
shsthepapercut.com

Who Said Girls Can’t Play Football?

Sahuaro High School has a female football player, Cecilia Rodriguez Estrada. Cecilia plays on the JV team and is a sophomore that finds football to be something new, exciting, and fun. Her reason for starting football is, “During the summer I was deciding whether or not to play volleyball or football. When volleyball season came around I was out sick, so I figured it was my fate to go ahead and try football.” Cecilia explains how playing a “man’s” sport is very different and weird but, “Why can’t a girl play it?” When it comes to being the only female on the team, things can get very interesting. “Of course, I have other parts than a boy, and because of that I change in a different locker room, which is fine, but it’s so annoying to carry around my football stuff all day every day when the boys get to leave it in their locker room and know it will be there for them after school.”
TUCSON, AZ
WDBO

Police: Ex-grad student kills Arizona professor on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — The University of Arizona has released the name of a professor who authorities said was fatally shot on campus by a former graduate student. University President Robert Robbins identified the victim late Wednesday as Thomas Meixner, who had headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
azpm.org

Charges filed after killing of UA professor

Former University of Arizona student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following Wednesday’s shooting. UAPD officials say before the shooting, they were in the process of filing an exclusionary order against the suspect but were not able to make...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UA police: Shooting reported at Harshbarger building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona’s campus as authorities respond to a reported shooting there on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Campus police said the suspect had been identified, but was no longer at the...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#College Football#Arizona Wildcats#American Football#Asu
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Local Tucson bands lead a rocking performance as they open for Takers Leavers

On Sept. 29, local Tucson and Orange County bands made for a wild and rowdy Thursday night at the Edge Bar. Local Tucson rock/metal bands Nightstand, Headhunt and Friends in Hell opened up for touring Orange County band Takers Leavers, with another Tucson band NVRLESS ending the night. Nightstand kicked...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

University of Arizona professor killed on campus by former student, police say: New details released

TUCSON. Ariz. - Faculty and staff are in mourning after a University of Arizona professor was allegedly shot and killed on campus by a former graduate student. Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building on the school's Tucson campus after a woman called 911 to ask police to escort a former student out of the area. Authorities say the student "was not allowed inside the building."
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

It’s for sale, and it’s a butte

Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
KOLD-TV

At least one person shot on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was shot on the Univesity of Arizona campus on Wednesday, Oct. 5. the University of Arizona Police Department is hosting a 5:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the shooting. You can watch it in the video player above. The victim...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Country singer Luke Bell died of overdose

Country singer Luke Bell died of a fentanyl intoxication and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the Pima County medical examiner’s report. Drug paraphernalia was found with Bell in a shaded area of a parking structure in the 5500 block of East Grant Road in Midtown Tucson on Aug. 26, police and the autopsy report said.
TUCSON, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
210K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy