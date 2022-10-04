Among the many questions of the coming Wolves’ season, one of the biggest will be the maturation of Anthony Edwards both on and off the court

Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
From Deep: With Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined to start year, Ja Morant's group goes back to the grind
The Memphis Grizzlies started the 2013-14 season in a 10-15 hole. They had a new coach, Dave Joerger, and an injured star, Marc Gasol. Searching for a spark, they traded Jerryd Bayless for Courtney Lee and called up James Johnson from what was then known as the D-League. Joerger broke down the schedule week by week and gave the team smaller goals: Win two of the next three, then three of the next four.
Memphis Grizzlies update Jaren Jackson Jr.'s injury status — and it's a good one
All signs are still positive in Jaren Jackson Jr.'s recovery from an offseason procedure on his injured right foot. Jackson was given a four-to-six month timeline to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, and there have been no setbacks, coach Taylor Jenkins said Thursday. ...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Nesmith shines in his preseason debut for the Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers took down the Charlotte Hornets 122-97 in their first preseason game on Wednesday, and Aaron Nesmith was a huge reason why. The reserve wing/guard hybrid had a terrific first showing for the blue and gold. He dropped 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and changed the game with impressive defense. His impact was noticeable.
Detroit News
Pistons rookie Ivey on improved pace of play: 'Sometimes I gotta get to the burners'
New York — Jaden Ivey put the pedal to the metal on several offensive possessions during his preseason debut Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. As a 20-year-old rookie, his speed is one of his main strengths, on both ends of the floor. There were occasions when Ivey beat his man to finish at the rim, but in most cases, he looked to create scoring opportunities for his teammates.
Yardbarker
Lakers Vs. Timberwolves Preseason Preview: Big 3 Sits Out, Lonnie Walker IV Makes Debut
The Los Angeles Lakers might be 0-2 in the preseason, but there have been a lot of reasons for optimism so far and that will look to continue on the second night of their Las Vegas back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That onus will fall on the team’s young players,...
SB Nation
The 3 best 2023 NBA Draft fits for Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson
NBA scouts and executives didn’t need to see Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson each turn in thrilling performances in their made-for-TV matchup to know were both really, really good. Wembanyama has been hyped as one of the most tantalizing basketball prospects ever for a couple years now, while Henderson likely would have gone No. 1 overall in the last NBA draft if he was eligible to enter after his impressive debut season with G League Ignite.
NBA・
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Explains Why He Likes Kendrick Nunn’s Fit In Starting Unit
Perhaps the biggest question heading into the Los Angeles Lakers preseason opener was who would fill out the starting lineup next to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. It would turn out to be Kendrick Nunn at the other guard spot and Damian Jones at center making up the starting five.
How Could Chet Holmgren Benefit From Extended Absence?
Could Chet Holmgren come back from his injury a better shooter?
Yardbarker
Sixers top Cavs as Tyrese Maxey continues preseason dominance
The Philadelphia 76ers faced off against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Sixers’ second preseason game. In a game that came down to the wire, there were many bright spots, from the continued dominance from Tyrese Maxey to the heroics of Montrezl Harrell, to a consistent role for Paul Reed.
This Magic-Pelicans Trade Features Cole Anthony
Rebuilding NBA teams put their fans in a unique position. Rooting for your favorite team to lose inevitably feels wrong. If you’ve ever rooted for a rebuilding team, you know what we’re talking about. When your favorite team scores, you feel good. When they win, you feel even better. Then, it dawns on you:
fantasypros.com
Tyrese Maxey drops 21 points in 15 minutes Wednesday
Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 3P, 0-1 FT) with two assists, one rebound, and one steal across 15 minutes in Philadelphia’s 113-112 preseason win against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Fantasy Impact:. Maxey did what Maxey does on Wednesday, put up points in bunches in short periods....
