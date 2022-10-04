ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Proposal that once involved rebuild of Shiloh Ingles revised and reduced

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development proposal that once involved the replacement of the Ingles in the Shiloh area of Asheville has been revised and reduced, according to city planning officials. The proposal, which WLOS reported on earlier this summer, initially included demolition of the Ingles in the South...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, NC
Government
County
Henderson County, NC
Henderson County, NC
Business
City
East Flat Rock, NC
WLOS.com

5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Manufacturing Company
WLOS.com

Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area

BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Coat giveaway to begin Oct. 18 at Eblen Charities in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 1,000 coats and winter items were collected during this year's Spring Clean Coat Drive, and those garments will be distributed later this month. Eblen Charities Coat Distribution is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Schools across the nation have been hit with fake threats of an active shooter. The latest happened Wednesday involving numerous schools in South Carolina, including Greenville High School. Police received a call from an unknown man stating that there was a shooting at the school. The police were able to quickly determine that the threat was a hoax.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Tanya Brookman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Third-grade teacher Tanya Brookman has taught overseas, and in several different states before making Ellenboro Elementary and the community her home. Teaching time on a number line, it's not always an easy concept for third graders. When it comes to time, twenty-eight years is...
ELLENBORO, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville High implements new, more restrictive protocol for home football games

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville High School is notifying fans about a new policy now in effect for all home football games going forward, beginning with Friday, Oct. 7. In a tweet Friday morning before 11 a.m., Asheville High Athletics said fans from both home and visitors sides for games played at Asheville High will now have to remain on the side of the stadium from which they enter.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy