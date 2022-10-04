Read full article on original website
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
Proposal that once involved rebuild of Shiloh Ingles revised and reduced
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development proposal that once involved the replacement of the Ingles in the Shiloh area of Asheville has been revised and reduced, according to city planning officials. The proposal, which WLOS reported on earlier this summer, initially included demolition of the Ingles in the South...
2 proposed south Buncombe developments to go before county officials Oct. 12
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two developments proposed for the southern part of Buncombe County would add almost 400 apartments and townhouses. One of the complexes would go along Sheehan Road and would include 260 apartments, two dog parks, a clubhouse and a pool. The other development proposes 120 townhomes...
'We wanted to be involved': Construction begins on BeLoved Asheville's tiny home village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than a year of planning and preparations, hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing in East Asheville. That was the sight Friday, Oct. 7 -- of a new project for extremely affordable housing. BeLoved Asheville is behind the 12 tiny home village off...
Community donations, grant to fund expansion of Transylvania County homeless shelter
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County’s only full-time homeless shelter is planning an expansion. The Haven of Transylvania County expansion will be funded by a grant and community donations. “People stay here six months, sometimes longer than that, however long it takes to get them housed,” executive director...
AdventHealth holds hiring event, looks to fill wide assortment of open full-time positions
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hospitals across the country continue to do what they can to recruit and retain staff. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, AdventHealth Hendersonville hosted a career expo to fill roughly 10% of its full-time positions currently available. The company wants to fill all types of jobs —...
5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
Developers submit preliminary plans for boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Developers have submitted preliminary plans to build a five-story boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville. According to the current plans, the Marriott-branded hotel would be located on Depot Street, near the historic courthouse. It would have 75 rooms and two leased spaces for retail or restaurants.
Manufactured or mobile homes now part of Asheville's affordable housing conversation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is considering a change to zoning regulations to allow the replacement of manufactured, or mobile homes, on sites where they previously existed. "I lived in one for a while, and it's affordable," Asheville Development Services planning coordinator Ricky Hurley said. "Affordable...
Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area
BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
Coat giveaway to begin Oct. 18 at Eblen Charities in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 1,000 coats and winter items were collected during this year's Spring Clean Coat Drive, and those garments will be distributed later this month. Eblen Charities Coat Distribution is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday,...
Study to look at impacts of floating solar panels at North Fork Reservoir, Lake Julian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Solar panels floating in two local bodies of water could become a reality in the future. The city of Asheville and Buncombe County are considering the solar energy systems at the North Fork Reservoir and at Lake Julian. The feasibility studies will look at the...
Officials to hold public open house, virtual presentation this month on Max Patch's future
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — New restrictions were instated last summer by the U.S Forest Service because of what officials said was an ongoing littering problem at Max Patch in Madison County. Those restrictions have included no more camping, fires or large crowds. Now, officials are looking to improve...
Gas trackers show climbing fuel prices in WNC, across the US
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The nationwide average for a gallon of regular gas is now more than it was a month ago, according to Triple A, and decreased oil production will likely send prices even higher. Prices are up 7 cents in a week and are a nickel more...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Schools across the nation have been hit with fake threats of an active shooter. The latest happened Wednesday involving numerous schools in South Carolina, including Greenville High School. Police received a call from an unknown man stating that there was a shooting at the school. The police were able to quickly determine that the threat was a hoax.
Asheville Regional Airport travelers can soon enroll in TSA expedited screening program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Air travelers who often use Asheville Regional Airport will soon be able to enroll in a TSA precheck program that expedites the screening process for many. The IdentoGo TSA PreCheck Mobile truck will be coming to Asheville Regional Airport for just under two weeks --...
Hundreds of boxes of nonperishable items from WNC to go to Florida hurricane victims
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 600 boxes of nonperishable items from Western North Carolina will soon be on the way to Naples, Florida. Volunteers from Hearts with Hands met Thursday evening to assemble “boxes of hope” to send to the Sunshine State after Hurricane Ian caused major damage.
Thanks to Teachers: Tanya Brookman
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Third-grade teacher Tanya Brookman has taught overseas, and in several different states before making Ellenboro Elementary and the community her home. Teaching time on a number line, it's not always an easy concept for third graders. When it comes to time, twenty-eight years is...
Asheville High implements new, more restrictive protocol for home football games
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville High School is notifying fans about a new policy now in effect for all home football games going forward, beginning with Friday, Oct. 7. In a tweet Friday morning before 11 a.m., Asheville High Athletics said fans from both home and visitors sides for games played at Asheville High will now have to remain on the side of the stadium from which they enter.
Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
