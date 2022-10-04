Office of Marketing and Communications

Celebrate Municipal Archives with a whole month of ‘Art in the Archives’

SAVANNAH (Oct. 4) – October is American Archives Month, a time for us to reflect on the importance of archives. Archival records protect the rights, property, and identity of our citizens. They are essential to support accountability and transparency in government. Archives strengthen our collective memory by creating a reliable information bank that provides access to an irreplaceable asset – our community’s primary sources.

In celebration of the power of archival records, the City of Savannah Municipal Archives presents “Art in the Archives,” a month-long series for American Archives Month:

Face Value: The art of portraiture in the Municipal Archives is a virtual program that will release Friday, Oct. 14, at www.savannahga.gov/EducationalResources. The art of portraiture, or the visual representation of a subject’s likeness, is a powerful tool for representing more than just what a person looks like; a portrait can convey messages about power, status, personality, and place. In this virtual Hungry for History presentation, Archivist Kelly Zacovic will discuss a brief portraiture history and showcase some notable portraits in the Municipal Archives’ collections.

Capturing the Soul: Portrait Photography from the W. W. Law Collection is on display now through March 2023 in the Savannah City Hall, First Floor Rotunda. Residents and visitors stop by Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Art in the Archives Pop-Up at the Jepson is a special Municipal Archives pop-up exhibit featuring highlights from the W. W. Law Art Collection at the free family day hosted by Telfair Museums at the Jepson Center Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Archives Alive! Photographs in the Archives and Archives Alive! Art in the Archives are archives-based educational programs targeting youth grades 1-12 to introduce them to using primary sources. The program materials are available online for parents, teachers, and homeschool groups to use with students and children. Visit www.savannahga.gov/EducationalResources to access all Archives Alive! program materials.

Follow the City’s social media accounts for weekly Art in the Archives Highlights featuring a different artist and piece of art from the City’s collections each week in October. For more information about all “Art in the Archives” programs, call (912) 663-7075 or email.