WTVM
Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
WALB 10
Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s marijuana laws may be challenged, following President Biden’s executive order on Thursday. The president is pushing states to pardon those convicted of marijuana possession. Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana. State representatives say...
WJCL
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
More than 6000 Amazon jobs coming to Georgia, 800 in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Amazon is hiring, and more than 6,000 jobs are coming to cities and towns across Georgia including Augusta. Amazon announced on Thursday that they are hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, According to Amazon employers, there will be more than 800 […]
Wawa announces plan to expand to Southern and Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday Wawa announced plans to spread its wings to Southern and Coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future. Jennifer Wolf, External Public Relations Supervisor of Wawa, Inc. told WSAV […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
This brunch spot is the best in Georgia, Yelp says. Why customers can’t get enough
A Georgia restaurant serves “colossal cinnamon rolls” — and was named the state’s best place to go for brunch. Southern Fusion Dining in Locust Grove is the Peach State’s No. 1 brunch spot, according to a list published Sept. 19. The eatery received statewide recognition...
Essence
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
townandtourist.com
Does It Snow in Georgia? (Average Snowfall & Temperature)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Don’t head to Georgia expecting to find a whiteout blizzard. The southern latitude of this US state makes that highly unlikely. However, if you time your visit right, you might find yourself treated to a winter wonderland. The chances of encountering enough snow to do more than lightly dust the ground are best in the northern mountainous regions of the state.
Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall
ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA — Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
OPINION: One-time payouts to poor Georgians won’t solve the problem of poverty
One-time payments are a temporary remedy to help families in need, but those payments won’t do much to combat poverty in the long-term, according to policy experts.
Washington Examiner
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pulls in $29M as rematch against Stacey Abrams heats up
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has raised nearly $29 million over the last three months, collecting more money between July 1 and Sept. 30 than he did during his entire 2018 gubernatorial campaign. The sitting governor, who is facing Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the November midterm election, raised $8.9 million...
fox5atlanta.com
Ag Commissioner: I can't ban controversial farming practice
ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to...
Suspects accused of killing Georgia high school football player arrested in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection with a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
