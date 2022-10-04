The Mulvane Art Museum hosted the first Slow Art Brown Bag this semester Wednesday, Sept. 21, with academic curator Sara Stepp guiding the discussion and telling the story of “Tales of The Land,” a figurative art piece created by Celia Smith inspired by Native folklore. Smith sketches nature, people and landscapes, using them to compose paintings to tell a place’s stories or essence. As an active participant in juried shows and art fairs, she has won multiple awards and recognition throughout the Midwest.

