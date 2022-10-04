Read full article on original website
lonelyplanet.com
The best Alaska Native experiences
Watch live singing and dance performances and explore artistic expression of Alaska Native culture at the annual Festival of Native Arts © Patrick J Endres / Getty Images. Although well-known for its snowy mountains, lush rain forests and incredible wildlife like bears, moose and humpback whales, Alaska is also rich in the cultures of Alaska Native peoples. Their worldviews, language, singing and dancing traditions, and ways of life have been shaped by these lands – and indeed shape how visitors experience them.
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?
Upon the premiere release date of a brand new television show, ‘Alaska Daily’, starring Hollywood celebrity Hilary Swank, comes a spotlight of the long history regarding Alaska’s missing persons. Specifically, the show focuses on Native Alaskan women who have disappeared. Swank’s character, a downwardly out New York reporter, named Eileen Fitzgerald, takes a position writing for a much smaller newspaper that is based in Anchorage, Alaska. Situated in a strip mall, the news office is sparsely staffed and filled with younger reporters who are new to journalistic writing.
NEA pushes transgender-identity agenda in Alaska
A major movement afoot to completely change our culture is being systematically pushed across America through our schools. This includes the movement to sexualize our children in the K-12 classrooms. Alaska is not exempt from this radical change. It is seen in Alaska’s schools, including the Anchorage School District, the...
kinyradio.com
Walker proposes endowment to fund marine highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gubernatorial Candidate Bill Walker was on action line, and says he is interested in seeing an endowment to fund the Alaska marine highway system. According to the 2022 "Southeast by the Numbers" report by Raincoast data, they report that ridership on the ferries is down. The report said that from 2012 to 2021, ridership on the ferry is down 73%.
kinyradio.com
Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
knba.org
Alaska’s kelp farming industry hits tricky hurdle, despite high global demand
If you take a close look, kelp can be found all over the place, from your pantry to your shower shelves: It’s in beer, vitamins, salad dressings, toothpaste, even shampoos. Seaweed is gaining popularity across the globe, and with it, so is kelp farming. Alaska’s nascent kelp industry is...
Calista Corporation and Alaska Communications Will Bring Affordable, High-Speed Broadband to Seven Tribal Communities in Alaska
BETHEL, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- More than 2,300 rural Alaskans in seven communities along the Kuskokwim River will receive affordable, high-speed internet for the first time thanks to a tribal broadband grant funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005977/en/ The community of Akiachak will be served by the Alaska FiberOptic Project. Photo: Calista Corporation
radiokenai.com
State Senators Ask Attorney General To Investigate Spike In Fuel Prices
Two Democratic State Senators wrote a letter to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor asking the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s high price spike at the gasoline pump and to determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. The letter penned by Anchorage Sen. Bill Wielechowski, and Fairbanks Sen. Scott Kowasaki urges Taylor to find out why pump prices went up so much in the past week.
Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals
For U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won August’s special election to serve the remainder of the late Don Young’s term, Tuesday’s fishery-focused candidate debate in Kodiak was an opportunity to draw sharp contrasts with her three rivals. Peltola defended the ongoing efforts to update the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act – an […] The post Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law
A Juneau jury awarded almost $1.2 million to a former Alaska Department of Law attorney this week, finding at trial that the department failed to follow state laws governing promotions and then wrongfully fired her when she complained. Joan Wilkerson, the attorney who filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the department, said she hopes the […] The post Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
$790,000 in FEMA assistance distributed to Western Alaska residents
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy returned this week from a follow-up trip to communities heavily impacted by the Western Alaska storm, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The State has taken about 450 applications under the Individual Assistance program and the FEMA Individual Assistance program already distributed $790,000...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans helping Alaskans: National Guard returns from Western Alaska mobilizations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wicked winds, harsh rainfall and intense flooding of Typhoon Merbok caused houses to be ripped off their foundations in dozens of Western Alaska villages. Many streets now face erosion problems, leaving the villages that span over 1,300 miles of coastline of Alaska in need of repairs — and people to complete them.
kinyradio.com
NOTN 10-7 AM
Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea. Deputy City Manager Robert Barr spoke to the unofficial preliminary results from Juneau's 2022 municipal election. Voting in the 2022 Ketchikan...
2news.com
UNR researcher leads team to track chemicals through food web, mitigate impacts in Alaska
Scientists at the University of Nevada, Reno are leading an effort to understand the potential for human exposure to toxic substances that may persist in the environment from hundreds of formerly used defense sites in Alaska. “We are going to look for exactly what’s left over there and see how...
kinyradio.com
Bristol Bay School Superintendent named Alaska’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Bill Hill, superintendent of the Bristol Bay Borough School District, was named 2023 Alaska Superintendent of the year by the Alaska Superintendents Association. Bill Hill, an alumnus of the school district, has served as their superintendent since 2013. During his tenure, he has focused on improving...
Were you scammed? State orders Anchorage-based Tycoon Trading LLC to cease and desist in case involving Alaska investors and millions of dollars
Alaska investors may have lost millions of dollars what is being characterized as a fraudulent securities operation being run by an Anchorage business that is now in hot water with the State Division of Banking and Securities. The division says Tycoon Trading LLC and its sole owner Garrett A. Elder...
kdlg.org
Challengers fillet Dunleavy’s fish policies at Kodiak debate
Kodiak’s fisheries debates kicked off Monday night with two challengers in the governor’s race, Les Gara and Bill Walker. The need for more science to manage Alaska’s fisheries came up early and often during Monday’s debate. So did climate change. And both candidates say incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget has hamstrung the state’s ability to do its own research on changing ocean conditions.
matadornetwork.com
See 26 Glaciers in Five Hours: the Alaskan Fjord Near Anchorage You Need To Visit
Alaska has no shortage of beautiful places that look like fjords straight out of Norway, but two tend to get the most attention: Glacier Bay National Park near Juneau, and Kenai Fjords National Park, near Seward. Unfortunately for visitors to Anchorage, Alaska, both of those places are really far away....
kinyradio.com
AGDC, Mitsubishi, TOYO, Hillcorp sign agreement to assess potential of producing zero-carbon ammonia in the Cook Inlet
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday, the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation announced an agreement between multiple energy organizations to assess the potential to produce zero-carbon ammonia in the Cook Inlet region. The parties – AGDC, Mitsubishi Corporation, TOYO Engineering Corporation and Hilcorp Alaska – have signed a memorandum of understanding...
kinyradio.com
Blood Bank of Alaska in critical need for O Positive and O Negative donors
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Blood Bank of Alaska said Tuesday that they are in critical need for O Positive and O Negative donors, due to recent use of these blood types there is an immediate need for donors at all Alaska centers. “O negative and O positive donors are often...
