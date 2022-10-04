HARTFORD, Conn. -- Usually when you feel unsettled on a flight, it's because of turbulence. But a mom-to-be from Connecticut didn't expect turbulence like this. Kendra Rhoden had her baby last month on a flight to the Dominican Republic. Rhoden, who lives in Hartford, wasn't due for another six weeks. But her water broke mid-flight.Nurses on board came to help Rhoden and it didn't take long for her baby to make his debut. "They were like, 'Oh, don't push, don't push because we don't see any head.' I'm like 'The baby's coming!'" said Rhoden. "Everything just happened so fast ... It just happened so quick." Rhoden, inspired by her son's birthplace, named him Skylen.

