Read full article on original website
Related
WTNH.com
ECHN’s Manchester Memorial Hospital Receives National Recognition from Healthgrades and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service(CMS)
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Eastern Connecticut Health Network CEO Deborah Weymouth, who spoke about the recent recognitions received by Manchester Memorial Hospital in Manchester, CT. Ms. Weymouth explained what this means to the Hospital:. Manchester Memorial Hospital...
sheltonherald.com
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
Register Citizen
Where are CT's incarcerated from? New data shows prison and jail population by ZIP code
People incarcerated in Connecticut come mostly from large cities, new data shows, though nearly every town in the state has at least some portion of its population in jail or prison. According to a report released this week by the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of those incarcerated in...
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
ctexaminer.com
Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival
OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
Amusing Planet
The Windham Frog Fight of 1754
Drive through the small town of Windham in Eastern Connecticut, United States, and you’ll wonder why the people here have a strange obsession with frogs. Many local businesses are named after frogs. You will see frogs in their logos, frogs graffiti painted on the walls and frog statues everywhere, including four large bronze pieces at the four corners of a bridge across the Willimantic River. Even the town’s official seal has a frog in it.
News 12
Suffolk DA: 4 arrested for trafficking drugs from Dominican Republic, NYC to sell at local bars
Four people were arrested in an alleged Montauk drug ring. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray A. Tierney says the group trafficked cocaine and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic, New York City and other places to sell at local bars. Angela Garces-Diaz, Anuedy Garces-Medrano, Yadaris Baez-Rivera and Everado Hernandez were charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Prince Tech in Hartford Closed Today Due to Staff Shortage
A technical high school in Hartford is closed on Wednesday. The principal of A.I. Prince Technical High School said the closure is due to a staff shortage. He did not elaborate about the reason for the shortage. It's unclear if the shortage will impact school on Thursday.
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase
Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
Gov. Lamont highlights job opportunity resources for persons with disabilities
To commemorate October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Gov. Ned Lamont is highlighting the resources available to Connecticut residents with disabilities to “ensure that people with disabilities have full access to employment and involvement in their communities.” Among the resources available to persons with disabilities is Connecticut’s 10th Annual Disability Employment Resource Fair, which […] The post Gov. Lamont highlights job opportunity resources for persons with disabilities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Fairfield Mirror
Covid Cases Re-emerge Across Campus
President Joe Biden recently declared “the pandemic is over” in an interview with 60 Minutes. His statement, along with the continuous downward trend of COVID cases that have occurred during the summer, has made many believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. At Fairfield...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arraigned in court for alleged attack on 70-year-old woman in Windsor Locks
HARTFORD, Conn. — The man who police said allegedly assaulted an elderly woman Thursday morning in Windsor Locks faced a judge Friday morning. This all happened as the woman was going for her usual morning jog. During the arraignment, FOX61 learned that 40-year-old Alexander Russell is homeless. His attorney...
Register Citizen
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President
The Director of Institutional Advancement claims she was the target of two separate “tirades” by President Toro during committee meetings. The post CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
East Hartford resident demands action after neighbor's house shot up
EAST HARTFORD — A local resident told the town council Wednesday that recent gunfire into a nearby house is only the most serious assault on peace and quality of life that he and his neighbors have endured for years. Dominic Sansone, who identified himself as a retired U.S. Army...
New Britain Herald
Newington police warn community to use proper channel if donating to family of off-duty officer who died following medical emergency
NEWINGTON – Newington police are advising anyone in the community wishing to donate to the family of an officer who died over the weekend following a medical emergency to use the proper channel. “We are aware of several fundraising solicitations that mention Officer (Alan) Tancreti,” Newington police Sgt. Ryan...
NBC Connecticut
2 Guns Found Inside Hartford's Weaver High School, Student Taken Into Custody
Two guns have been found inside Weaver High School in Hartford and a student has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. The school was in a code yellow lockdown until about 3:15 p.m. Since then, all students have been dismissed, buses have left and the lockdown was lifted.
Connecticut woman gives birth on flight to Dominican Republic
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Usually when you feel unsettled on a flight, it's because of turbulence. But a mom-to-be from Connecticut didn't expect turbulence like this. Kendra Rhoden had her baby last month on a flight to the Dominican Republic. Rhoden, who lives in Hartford, wasn't due for another six weeks. But her water broke mid-flight.Nurses on board came to help Rhoden and it didn't take long for her baby to make his debut. "They were like, 'Oh, don't push, don't push because we don't see any head.' I'm like 'The baby's coming!'" said Rhoden. "Everything just happened so fast ... It just happened so quick." Rhoden, inspired by her son's birthplace, named him Skylen.
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Comments / 1