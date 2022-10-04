ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH.com

ECHN’s Manchester Memorial Hospital Receives National Recognition from Healthgrades and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service(CMS)

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Eastern Connecticut Health Network CEO Deborah Weymouth, who spoke about the recent recognitions received by Manchester Memorial Hospital in Manchester, CT. Ms. Weymouth explained what this means to the Hospital:. Manchester Memorial Hospital...
MANCHESTER, CT
sheltonherald.com

Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals

Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford, CT
Health
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival

OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Amusing Planet

The Windham Frog Fight of 1754

Drive through the small town of Windham in Eastern Connecticut, United States, and you’ll wonder why the people here have a strange obsession with frogs. Many local businesses are named after frogs. You will see frogs in their logos, frogs graffiti painted on the walls and frog statues everywhere, including four large bronze pieces at the four corners of a bridge across the Willimantic River. Even the town’s official seal has a frog in it.
WINDHAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Prince Tech in Hartford Closed Today Due to Staff Shortage

A technical high school in Hartford is closed on Wednesday. The principal of A.I. Prince Technical High School said the closure is due to a staff shortage. He did not elaborate about the reason for the shortage. It's unclear if the shortage will impact school on Thursday.
HARTFORD, CT
mychamplainvalley.com

Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase

Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Gov. Lamont highlights job opportunity resources for persons with disabilities

To commemorate October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Gov. Ned Lamont is highlighting the resources available to Connecticut residents with disabilities to “ensure that people with disabilities have full access to employment and involvement in their communities.” Among the resources available to persons with disabilities is Connecticut’s 10th Annual Disability Employment Resource Fair, which […] The post Gov. Lamont highlights job opportunity resources for persons with disabilities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fairfield Mirror

Covid Cases Re-emerge Across Campus

President Joe Biden recently declared “the pandemic is over” in an interview with 60 Minutes. His statement, along with the continuous downward trend of COVID cases that have occurred during the summer, has made many believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. At Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, CT
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
New Britain Herald

Newington police warn community to use proper channel if donating to family of off-duty officer who died following medical emergency

NEWINGTON – Newington police are advising anyone in the community wishing to donate to the family of an officer who died over the weekend following a medical emergency to use the proper channel. “We are aware of several fundraising solicitations that mention Officer (Alan) Tancreti,” Newington police Sgt. Ryan...
NEWINGTON, CT
CBS New York

Connecticut woman gives birth on flight to Dominican Republic

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Usually when you feel unsettled on a flight, it's because of turbulence. But a mom-to-be from Connecticut didn't expect turbulence like this. Kendra Rhoden had her baby last month on a flight to the Dominican Republic. Rhoden, who lives in Hartford, wasn't due for another six weeks. But her water broke mid-flight.Nurses on board came to help Rhoden and it didn't take long for her baby to make his debut. "They were like, 'Oh, don't push, don't push because we don't see any head.' I'm like 'The baby's coming!'" said Rhoden. "Everything just happened so fast ... It just happened so quick." Rhoden, inspired by her son's birthplace, named him Skylen. 
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
WEST HARTFORD, CT

