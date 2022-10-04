Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
WBOC
Neighbors requesting buffer ahead of new medical facility
LEWES, Del. -- Neighbors living in the Somerset Green community off of Shady Rd. are looking forward to welcoming a new medical facility to the area, but they are not looking forward to the increased traffic and disturbance it may be bring. As a solution, some residents are requesting a buffer be placed in front of their community to block the traffic.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Senior Center making plans for new home
It’s been nearly 20 years since the Cape Henlopen Senior Center was given six acres of land off Hebron Road outside Rehoboth Beach with the express purpose of building a new home. Senior center board members are now in the beginning stages of developing a site plan. For a...
Cape Gazette
Coldwell Banker Premier Announces September Top Sales Producers in Rehoboth and Lewes
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of September. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Sarah Russ. The top selling agent was Jeff Gibson. The top overall agent was Ruth Sivils. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent was Ben Steward. The top selling and overall agent was Skip Faust.
starpublications.online
Paula Ann Baker Coulbourn, 61
Paula Ann Baker Coulbourn passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2022 in her home in Seaford with her family by her side. Born on Aug. 22, 1961 in Wilmington, Paula was the daughter of the late Barbara Ann Schumacher Baker and Fred Hastings Baker, Sr. She graduated from Seaford High School in 1979 and Salisbury State University in 1983 with a B.A. in political science and government. She married Spencer Brent Coulbourn, Sr. on Sept. 12, 1987; this fall, they celebrated 35 wonderful years of marriage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12
The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
delawarepublic.org
Gas-powered lawn-care equipment could soon be banned in the City of Rehoboth Beach
The use of gas-powered lawn care equipment in Rehoboth Beach could soon be banned. The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee wants to wrap up plans for such a ban by the end of this year. Rehoboth Beach City Commissioner Ed Chrzanowski chairs that committee. “The Environment Committee and other residents in...
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom thanks community for support
Our lovely town has done it again. Lewes was awarded a first-place trophy by America in Bloom for being the most beautiful city in its population category (2,000 to 5,000 residents). Our participation in this competition was spearheaded by Lewes in Bloom, but it took the entire city – government, nonprofits, citizens and businesses – to bring home the award. Thank you to all who participated. We should all be proud of our little gem of a town.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 10/7/22
Sussex County Council will meet at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Included on the agenda is an appeal of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval of the Coral Lakes subdivision. It will be followed by an executive session.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Introduction to medicine wheel program set Oct. 22
HealTree will present Introduction to the Medicine Wheel as an Object of the Wholeness, facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 10, Lewes. The medicine wheel has been used in many cultures as a model for an...
Cape Gazette
New groups continue to form at Cape Henlopen Senior Center
In its commitment to offer something for everyone, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center announced several new groups. The Friendship Circle will hold its first meeting from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14. The group welcomes anyone who may be stressed or bored, or need relaxation, new friends, conversation and mind stimulation. With coloring as the first activity, participants will decide as a group what to do next. A photocopied page of one’s choice will be provided along with crayons, or attendees can bring their own materials. Those who are not into coloring may bring a puzzle, or their knitting or needlepoint, just to relax and get out with others. “This group of friends is ours to create into something special. Please come, share your ideas and share the magic of friendship. There are no fees, no experience required, this is pressure- and judgment-free if you are shy ... just caring people doing a weekly get-together,” said Laura Norwood, group host. Nonmembers may attend one meeting, but membership is required after that. To register, call the center at 302-227-2055 by Monday, Nov. 7.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Cape Gazette
CHEF welcomes new board member Maura Johnson
The Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation has elected Maura Johnson to a three-year term on its board of directors. Johnson has been teaching in the Cape Henlopen School District for eight years and was its 2022 Teacher of the Year. She is currently a third-grade teacher at Lewes Elementary School. In 2015, she graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Tanger’s Joey Venezia takes advantage of opportunities
“You never know when opportunity will strike,” says Joey Venezia, the operations director for Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. Joey mentioned that phrase several times during our recent sit-down meeting. It’s also an idea he ensures his staff at Tanger Outlets embraces. He wants them to understand they will likely never know what person they meet, what situation they face or what decision they might make that presents them with that unique opportunity to make a significant impact on someone or something.
A Delaware food bank is breaking ground on downstate location to meet rise in demand
The Food Bank of Delaware recently broke ground on its new Sussex County center in Milford, a 67,000-square-foot facility that will provide expanded training programs and food distribution capabilities. The building, which will replace the present 16,000-square-foot Milford Branch on Mattlind Way, is scheduled to open in October 2023. The...
firststateupdate.com
Food Bank Of Delaware Drive-Thru Food Pantries, What You Need To Know
The Food Bank of Delaware announced today the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, October 10 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Cape Gazette
Mitchell’s Corner wants annexation waiver from Lewes
Lewes requires developers to either annex into the city or sign a pre-annexation agreement before receiving services from the Board of Public Works. The developer of Mitchell’s Corner, which was approved by Sussex County Council in July, is requesting to be exempt from annexation while still accepting electric and water from BPW.
WMDT.com
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
Cape Gazette
When it comes to ‘craft,’ it’s not all about beer
Our Cape Region is home to a significant number of small businesses that specialize in unique food products, many of which are not available anywhere else. We have craft breweries, of course. And craft distilleries. Even a couple of craft wineries. Take a closer look at Milton, and you’ll find Krista Scudlark’s Backyard Jams & Jellies. We’ve even got craft hot sauces like Rick Ewing’s Eagle Wingz, Chef Mark Schaeffer’s Murder Sauce and Travis Bowers’ Tatanka Sauce.
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-10/8-11AM-1PM~33384 HARTFORD CT #42882-ANGOLA BEACH
33384 Hartford Court #42882, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ ANGOLA BEACH ~ LIGHTLY USED, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED three bedroom, two bath home in the land lease community Angola Beach & Estates. This home is situated on a corner lot across from the dog park. Home features a large screened in porch and split floor plan layout with off the living room two bedrooms, one with two closets and bath then on the other end of the home the primary bedroom with en suite. Off the main living room is a bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom, office or den. This home boasts upgrades throughout with a roof and water heater two years old, freshly painted, new crawlspace liner and brand new carpet & vinyl plank floor June 2022. Home comes with a home warranty plan through American Home Shield. Park approval is required, with credit/background check and verification of assets/income. With all this home has to offer, don’t miss seeing this one! Call for more information!
Cape Gazette
Crime Stoppers unveils kiosk at Lewes ferry terminal
Delaware Crime Stoppers, in partnership with Delaware River and Bay Authority, unveiled a new informational kiosk Oct. 3 inside the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal in Lewes. It’s the first of many to be placed in areas with good public interaction and in high-crime areas throughout the state, said Crime Stoppers Executive Director Michael Gallagher.
Comments / 0