In its commitment to offer something for everyone, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center announced several new groups. The Friendship Circle will hold its first meeting from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14. The group welcomes anyone who may be stressed or bored, or need relaxation, new friends, conversation and mind stimulation. With coloring as the first activity, participants will decide as a group what to do next. A photocopied page of one’s choice will be provided along with crayons, or attendees can bring their own materials. Those who are not into coloring may bring a puzzle, or their knitting or needlepoint, just to relax and get out with others. “This group of friends is ours to create into something special. Please come, share your ideas and share the magic of friendship. There are no fees, no experience required, this is pressure- and judgment-free if you are shy ... just caring people doing a weekly get-together,” said Laura Norwood, group host. Nonmembers may attend one meeting, but membership is required after that. To register, call the center at 302-227-2055 by Monday, Nov. 7.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO