Victim’s boyfriend arrested in connection to Nacogdoches stabbing death

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon, in connection to a Nacogdoches homicide investigation.

Officials said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. 60-year-old James Edward Harris was arrested in Longview and will be taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) – A suspect is at large after a woman was found dead inside a home in Nacogdoches, police said.

According to police, they were called to a residence in the 2300 block of Elizabeth Street on Oct. 3 “in reference to callers advising a family member was found deceased in the residence.”

Officers said they arrived at the scene to find 60-year-old Rose Catherine Garner from Nacogdoches dead from injuries believed to have been caused by a stab wound.

The Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy and the criminal investigation division worked throughout the night, police said.

Investigators obtained a homicide warrant for Garner’s boyfriend, 60-year-old James Edward Harris, of Nacogdoches. Harris is described as a Black male believed to be driving a gray Ford Expedition with Texas license plate CD3-M505.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked not to approach him but call 911. Anyone with information about the suspect’s location is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.



