Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College
An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
Valley VNA Senior Care breaks ground on massive expansion project
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 114-year-old nonprofit that helps seniors stay engaged with activities is getting a makeover in the City of Neenah. Valley VNA Senior Care broke ground on Thursday for its 9,835-square-foot space that will enhance the safety of common areas such as kitchens, dining rooms, and lounges.
Neenah police needed 2nd truck for Hurricane Ian collection
People brought cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods, hygiene products, water and more. Scientists have found an enzyme that breaks down plastic. But who would've thought to look... there?!. Trout Museum to reveal plans for moving to Ellen Kort Peace Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Trout Museum is giving a presentation...
Kaukauna teacher wins national prize, awarded $50,000
KAUKAUNA, Wis. – Amidst the hammering and clamoring of automotive technology class, a surprise was brewing at Kaukauna High School. Longtime teacher Dan Von Boxtel won the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence and the big reveal was Tuesday morning. “I’m overwhelmed and filled with...
Volunteers cleaning veterans’ headstones in Manitowoc County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A program is underway in Manitowoc to honor veterans even if the wars they fought in were more than 200 years ago. On Saturday, 36 volunteers, ages 10 to 70, headed over to Evergreen Cemetery. It’s home to 231 Civil War gravesites that have seen a lot of weathering over the years.
Kimberly teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchats to former students, charged with child enticement
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kimberly teacher has been charged in a child enticement case in Winnebago County. Prosecutors say Brian S. Brown, 24, of Appleton sent inappropriate pictures and messages via Snapchat to three of his former students at Winneconne High School. The criminal complaint alleges Brown added...
Wisconsin man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
WATCH: Paper mill fire in Menominee
Cover plants if you have yet to have a frost or freeze this year. Fire has been burning for hours at the mill. From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. SMALL TOWNS: Primates...
Appleton moves forward with controversial art museum relocation plan
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A controversial plan to move the Trout Museum of Art to Ellen Kort Peace Park will move to the next step in its process. In an eight to seven vote at a special session Wednesday night, the Appleton common council decided to continue in the process of deciding whether to relocate […]
Son charged with stealing from mother with Alzheimer’s disease
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is accused of stealing at least $18,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease, and spending it on a dating website, a pickup truck and other possessions. A criminal complaint against William Dargan, 53, says he had power of...
Man convicted in Green Bay stabbing death
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man involved in a fatal stabbing reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Joseph Olvera is convicted in Brown County Court on a reduced charge of First Degree Reckless Homicide after initially being charged with Intentional Homicide. Olvera stabbed a man to death...
‘No longer able to keep going’: Local cafe in Kewaunee County to close by end of weekend
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe in the Village of Luxemburg has been a popular place to pick up a coffee and a breakfast sandwich, but according to a recent announcement, the business is shutting down. In a Facebook post, the Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe cites...
Moraine Park Technical College looking for $55 million to fund improvements
Moraine Park Technical College is looking to borrow $55 million to expand and improve its facilities through a referendum on the ballot this November. The money will come from property taxes.
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place canceled, Menominee paper mill fire still smoldering
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County and the Office of Emergency Management say a shelter-in-place alert for the city of Marinette issued this afternoon has been lifted. Changing wind direction has directed the smoke more to the east, over the Bay of Green Bay. People should avoid that area of the Menominee River and shoreline due to potential soot fallout until the fire is completely extinguished.
Popular roller rink in Winnebago County closing after 50 years of skating
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – For the last five decades, Gem Roller Rink in Menasha has been a staple for weekend meet-ups, but the last skate is coming soon. “We’ve moved some of the skate counters, we’ve redone the concession counters, and moved the DJ booth slightly,” said co-owner Susan Roen.
Green Bay-based caregiver service settles claim it refused to care for HIV patient
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay-based caregiver service accused of refusing to provide in-home care to a person with HIV has settled the allegations with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Helping Hands Caregivers, which serves clients in 9 counties in Northeast Wisconsin, was accused of violating the Americans...
Renard’s Cheese closing Algoma store on County S
ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A local cheese staple usually found in northeast Wisconsin is closing one of its stores. Renard’s Cheese announced the closure of its Algoma retail store on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The store was found on County S in Kewaunee County. The post stated that staffing...
INTERVIEW: “Repurpose for a Reason” Habitat for Humanity fundraiser
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity and its ReStore are hosting the 8th annual “Repurpose for a Reason” fundraiser next month. (Disclosure: Action 2 News anchor Bill Jartz is the emcee of the event on November 10.) Habitat is in search of crafters...
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
Door County Candle Company on a new fundraising mission for Hurricane Ian relief
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A candlemaker in Sturgeon Bay that’s raised $800,000 for war victims in Ukraine is starting another mission. Door County Candle Company is giving 100% of net profits from its “Beachside” scented candle to Hurricane Ian victims through the American Red Cross. The blue, 16 ounce candle in a glass jar has “notes of sunscreen and coconut,” according to its website, to remind people of a day at the beach. It sells for $25.95.
