The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

Coca-Cola has a large moat thanks to its popular beverage brands. Management focuses on profit-building and shareholder value. Its high-yielding dividend is one of the most reliable in the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Benzinga

Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
Benzinga

Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning

Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
Benzinga

Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
invezz.com

Expert reveals the top bank stock to own ahead of earnings

U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week. Barclays' Jason Goldman picks Wells Fargo stock as his favourite. Shares of Wells Fargo are down about 30% from their YTD high. U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week; ahead of which, Barclays’ Jason Goldman...
Benzinga

Benzinga

