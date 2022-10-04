Read full article on original website
What Are Whales Doing With Schlumberger
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Schlumberger SLB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Chewy Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chewy CHWY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS・
Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Federal Prohibition Of Marijuana Makes Trading Cannabis Stocks Challenging
One of the biggest obstacles facing the cannabis industry is lack of access to banking and other financial institutions — a challenge that doesn’t appear to be disappearing any time soon. The U.S. Senate for the sixth time tossed out the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,...
With Mortgage Rates Rising, Builders are Unloading Homes to Investors
As mortgage rates reach their highest level in 15 years — more than double what they were a year ago — it’s not just potential homebuyers feeling the pinch. Homebuilders are feeling the pain, too. In an effort to free themselves from inventory burden, builders are suddenly...
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning
Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
Looking At Teladoc Health's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Teladoc Health. Looking at options history for Teladoc Health TDOC we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 404 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Procter & Gamble PG. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics ATXI. Inpixon INPX was the biggest loser of the morning...
10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Twitter Whale Trades For October 07
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twitter. Looking at options history for Twitter TWTR we detected 84 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
What's Going On With TOP Ships Stock?
TOP SHIPS Inc TOPS shares are trading higher by 30.86% to $8.38 Friday afternoon. The company on Thursday announced that it has given notice to terminate the equity distribution agreement for the recent sale of the company’s common shares. What Else?. The equity distribution agreement was for up to...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
MercadoLibre Whale Trades For October 07
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MercadoLibre. Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 36 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ArcBest
ArcBest ARCB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ArcBest. The company has an average price target of $111.2 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $90.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Telefonaktiebolaget L M?
Telefonaktiebolaget L M's ERIC short percent of float has risen 5.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.18 million shares sold short, which is 0.2% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Xcel Brands XELB stock rose 8.0% to $1.08 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 6.51% to $0.37. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 115.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
How Is The Market Feeling About Abeona Therapeutics?
Abeona Therapeutics's ABEO short percent of float has fallen 9.04% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 177 thousand shares sold short, which is 3.02% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In EOG Resources 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
EOG Resources EOG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.95%. Currently, EOG Resources has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion. Buying $1000 In EOG: If an investor had bought $1000 of EOG stock 15 years...
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
