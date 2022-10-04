On October 2 at approximately 10:23 p.m., VT State Troopers encountered two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans Library. Troopers approached the vehicles and identified Daniel Peters as an occupant of one of the vehicles. At that time, it was known Peters had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Troopers then ordered the female operator, later identified as Shannon Wrabel, to stop the vehicle, as at that point she was trying to pull out. Wrabel failed to comply with the order and drove off in an aggressive and negligent manner with Peters in the vehicle.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO