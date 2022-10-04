ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, NY

Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Barton Chronicle

VSP attempt to locate man believed to be armed and dangerous

On October 2 at approximately 10:23 p.m., VT State Troopers encountered two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans Library. Troopers approached the vehicles and identified Daniel Peters as an occupant of one of the vehicles. At that time, it was known Peters had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Troopers then ordered the female operator, later identified as Shannon Wrabel, to stop the vehicle, as at that point she was trying to pull out. Wrabel failed to comply with the order and drove off in an aggressive and negligent manner with Peters in the vehicle.
VERMONT STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder in custody. Deputies discover drugs, arrest second person after serving search warrant.

A Mississippi man with an active warrant for attempted murder in connection with an April shooting is now in custody. On October 5, 2022, deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received information that Demarques Washington was at 3066 Gradyville Road. Washington had an active arrest warrant for attempted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Violent Crime#State Police
NEWS10 ABC

3 arrested after alleged armed robbery in Ravena

Three people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Ravena on October 2. The Coeymans Police Department said Joshua Taylor, 23, of Georgia, Stephon Nieves, 18, of Wappingers Falls, and Chastity Tiano, 19, of Kingston, were arrested in connection with the incident.
COEYMANS, NY
WIS-TV

Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death

BREVARD, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman from North Carolina was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to officials she knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl that caused a man’s death. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics,...
WCAX

Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone

The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
MALONE, NY
WRGB

NY State Police announce resignation of Superintendent Kevin Bruen

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The superintendent of New York State Police has resigned. This comes in the wake of an investigation from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. That investigation was first reported by the Times Union. The newspaper reported Wednesday that the governor's counsel launched an investigation into superintendent Kevin...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

NYSP Troop G welcomes two new canine members

New York State (WRGB) — Troop G of the New York State Police welcomed two newly graduated canine members to their team. K9 Donnie is handled by Trooper Nicholas Abare is trained in explosive detection. K9 Monda pictured to the left is handled by Trooper Bryan Rasmussen is trained...
PUBLIC SAFETY

