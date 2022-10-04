Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Multiple police cars struck during pursuit of stolen vehicle from Troy
ULSTER COUNTY – A vehicle stolen from the Troy Housing Authority led several Ulster County police agencies on a pursuit Friday morning through Lloyd, Gardiner, New Paltz, and the surrounding areas, striking at least two different police cars in an attempt to flee. The suspect of the vehicle was...
4 New York family members shot, killed in murder-suicide
An upstate New York man shot and killed his mother, father and wife before turning the gun on himself on Thursday in what authorities are calling a "family tragedy."
NJ Man Wanted For Knocking Elderly Man Unconscious During Bensalem Robbery
Authorities are searching for a New Jersey man who they say assaulted and robbed and an elderly man in Pennsylvania. An arrest warrant was issued for Tyrick Miranda, of New Brunswick, on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, and simple assault in the undated incident, Bensalem police said in a Thursday, Oct. 6 news release.
Man accused of killing wife, parents in shooting rampage in New York state
A man went on a shooting rampage that ended with the death of his wife, mother and father, before he killed himself, authorities in Erie County, New York, said Friday. The violence happened late Thursday morning east of Buffalo, New York. Erie County Sheriff's Office detectives released additional details about the shootings Friday, officials said.
Barton Chronicle
VSP attempt to locate man believed to be armed and dangerous
On October 2 at approximately 10:23 p.m., VT State Troopers encountered two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans Library. Troopers approached the vehicles and identified Daniel Peters as an occupant of one of the vehicles. At that time, it was known Peters had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Troopers then ordered the female operator, later identified as Shannon Wrabel, to stop the vehicle, as at that point she was trying to pull out. Wrabel failed to comply with the order and drove off in an aggressive and negligent manner with Peters in the vehicle.
Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder in custody. Deputies discover drugs, arrest second person after serving search warrant.
A Mississippi man with an active warrant for attempted murder in connection with an April shooting is now in custody. On October 5, 2022, deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received information that Demarques Washington was at 3066 Gradyville Road. Washington had an active arrest warrant for attempted...
Teens came in stolen car, targeted Onondaga homes before chase, fatal crash, deputies say
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — The two teenage boys and another unidentified person involved in a burglary that turned into a fatal deputy-involved accident arrived in a stolen car and targeted other homes before managing to steal two cars, deputies said. The three arrived in the area in a...
4 people dead: suspected murders, suicide being investigated by Erie County Sheriff’s Office
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected murder and suicide involving two men at the Ten X Shooting Club outdoor range in the Town of Newstead, along with two women killed elsewhere. Undersheriff Bill Cooley says he was alerted to the killings...
Six pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in Alabama
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.
Police Arrest New York State Woman After Threatening Man With Knife and Axe
Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance early Tuesday that lead to a the arrest of a resident in New York after they allegedly threatened the other person in the house. While it is not entirely known what the fight was all about, offcials say the suspect displayed a knife and axe and threatened harm against the other individual.
WRGB
October 6th, 2018: 20 people lost their lives in the Schoharie Limo Crash
Schoharie, NY (WRGB) — Today marks four years since a horrific tragedy devastated the Capital Region. The Schoharie Limousine Crash happened on October 6th, back in 2018. 20 people lost their lives when the limo careened off Route 30A, through a parking lot. Saturday, October 6th 2018: State Police:...
3 arrested after alleged armed robbery in Ravena
Three people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Ravena on October 2. The Coeymans Police Department said Joshua Taylor, 23, of Georgia, Stephon Nieves, 18, of Wappingers Falls, and Chastity Tiano, 19, of Kingston, were arrested in connection with the incident.
WIS-TV
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
BREVARD, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman from North Carolina was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to officials she knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl that caused a man’s death. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics,...
WCAX
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
Athens gang members facing 51 charges in first indictments from Attorney General’s task force
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s newly formed Gang Prosecution Unit has made its first three indictments on two gang members. Carr announced on Wednesday that Nigel “Fredo” Harvey and Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman, both members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods criminal street gang, were indicted on 51 drug, gun and gang charges.
NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns
New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19.
WRGB
NY State Police announce resignation of Superintendent Kevin Bruen
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The superintendent of New York State Police has resigned. This comes in the wake of an investigation from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. That investigation was first reported by the Times Union. The newspaper reported Wednesday that the governor's counsel launched an investigation into superintendent Kevin...
WRGB
NYSP Troop G welcomes two new canine members
New York State (WRGB) — Troop G of the New York State Police welcomed two newly graduated canine members to their team. K9 Donnie is handled by Trooper Nicholas Abare is trained in explosive detection. K9 Monda pictured to the left is handled by Trooper Bryan Rasmussen is trained...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Columbia County bear attack kills pet donkey
A Columbia County woman is mourning Lucy the donkey after it was killed Monday night.
