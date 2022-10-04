Read full article on original website
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
As mortgage rates reach their highest level in 15 years — more than double what they were a year ago — it’s not just potential homebuyers feeling the pinch. Homebuilders are feeling the pain, too. In an effort to free themselves from inventory burden, builders are suddenly...
TOP SHIPS Inc TOPS shares are trading higher by 30.86% to $8.38 Friday afternoon. The company on Thursday announced that it has given notice to terminate the equity distribution agreement for the recent sale of the company’s common shares. What Else?. The equity distribution agreement was for up to...
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
On Friday, 404 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Procter & Gamble PG. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics ATXI. Inpixon INPX was the biggest loser of the morning...
Xcel Brands XELB stock rose 8.0% to $1.08 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 6.51% to $0.37. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 115.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ulta Beauty. Looking at options history for Ulta Beauty ULTA we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twitter. Looking at options history for Twitter TWTR we detected 84 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nike's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a solid investment in...
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MercadoLibre. Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 36 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.
Analysts have provided the following ratings for RPT Realty RPT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, RPT Realty has an average price target of $12.25 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $11.00.
SITE Centers SITC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SITE Centers has an average price target of $14.8 with a high of $17.00 and a low of $13.00.
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
