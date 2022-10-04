ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

Public Flu Clinic

The Town is sponsoring a Flu vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 from 1:00 - 3:45pm in the Reed Gym at the Lincoln School. All community members can Register Here.
SAIL Fitness with Derry - Virtual

13 week fall session runs Sept. 9 - Dec. 16. Join Derry Tanner, retired nurse and certified personal trainer for Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL). Strength, balance, and flexibility exercises make you stronger and feel better. Please note: No class on 11/11 or 11/25.
