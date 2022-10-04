Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Myrtle Beach damages from Ian estimated at over $2.5 million
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has released the initial estimates for the damages from Hurricane Ian. The estimate, which included private and public property, totaled $2,685,792. From the total, $1,667,500 has been estimated from private homes and businesses and the damages to those roofs, awnings and other damages.
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking near capacity; parking expansion in the works
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking at Myrtle Beach International Airport is nearing capacity Friday, according to airport officials. Signs are located throughout the airport directing passengers to overflow parking. Passengers are encouraged to arrive early as overflow parking may take more time, according to officials. In a tweet, the airport said a parking expansion […]
WMBF
Tiny homes community in Myrtle Beach receives roof donations for 25 homes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-five veterans on the verge of homelessness could be moving into their new tiny homes in about a month. The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is behind the construction of the neighborhood that is located along 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. The...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a building Friday off of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at the TBonz Grill near 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street, Vest said. The driver of the car is believed […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
WMBF
Hurricane Ian causes over $13 million in damage to North Myrtle Beach buildings
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach crews have determined how much damage Hurricane Ian caused to buildings in the city. Donald Graham, the spokesperson for the city, said the powerful storm caused $13.1 million to buildings inside the city limits. PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in...
WMBF
Huntington Beach State Park reopens nearly one week after Ian hit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Huntington Beach State Park opened up its gates to visitors on Thursday, nearly a week after Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage to the state park. “It’s a beautiful morning, and we’re happy to say that Huntington Beach State Park has reopened as of this...
Restoring Grand Strand sand dunes damaged during Ian could take months, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many of the Grand Strand’s already fragile sand dunes took a big hit during Hurricane Ian, and officials say it could take months to restore them. Myrtle Beach officials have requested an emergency renourishment for the dunes after the water surge caused destruction, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Police: 1 hospitalized after stabbing at Myrtle Beach community kitchen
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police officers are conducting an investigation in the 1400 block of Mr. Joe White after one person was stabbed. According to MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest, the stabbing took place at the Community Kitchen. One person with an apparent stab wound was taken to...
WMBF
It’s official: FedEx facility coming to former Freestyle Music Park property
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - FedEx will soon have a new home in Horry County. The Horry County Council approved two ordinances and a resolution, previously referred to only as “Project Crestfield,” at Tuesday’s meeting. With this approval comes a nearly $64 million investment from FedEx. The...
WECT
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The morning before Hurricane Ian hit the Carolina coast, the Shayna Michelle shrimp boat from Holden Beach got stuck in rough waters with engine troubles. The Coast Guard was called in to rescue the four-man crew after they anchored down about two miles off the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fire Rescue issues warning after homeowners throw gas on fire, causing damage
HORRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Horry County Fire Rescue has a simple message: Never throw gas or any kind of accelerant on a fire. This warning comes after the Fire Rescue was recently called to a structure fire in which they say residents threw fuel into a burning pit near a house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Myrtle Beach State Park begins to repair pier, Huntington Beach reopens Thursday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach State Park is working to repair the pier that was damaged during Hurricane Ian. “We hope to have a portion of the pier open within the next 30 to 90 days,” said Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider. “It will probably take a while before we get that final pylon on the end of the pier done. We don’t have a time frame for that as of this time.”
myrtlebeachsc.com
Tourists evacuated from Myrtle Beach Resort, Renaissance Towers, for critical foundation concerns
Horry County Fire and rescue began evacuating tourists staying in the 24 story high-rise, Renaissance Towers, of the Myrtle Beach Resort at 4 p.m. today. Some guests left the property with nothing more than a suitcase and the clothes they were wearing. Authorities say a construction contractor’s heavy equipment hit...
The Post and Courier
Horry County Council approves early plans for new Bucksport subdivision
CONWAY — Horry County Council approved a proposed 175-acre, 385-home development near Bucksport during its Oct. 4 meeting. The plan involves rezoning a 175.46-acre property along Bucksville Drive and Shelly Farm Road near Bucksport in order to pave the way for the construction of 385 new single-family homes. At...
WJCL
Man killed in South Carolina while performing handstand on hotel balcony during hurricane
A man was killed in South Carolina after falling from a hotel balcony while trying to do a handstand during Hurricane Ian. Markell Hope, 34, of Ohio, fell from the 15th-floor balcony at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. It...
myhorrynews.com
Here's the latest plan for redeveloping the River Oaks Golf Club
The latest redevelopment plan for the River Oaks Golf Club shows the Carolina Forest course becoming a neighborhood with a mixture of housing, including townhouses and single-family homes. Filed last week with Horry County Government, the plan calls for 558 housing units, which is more than the approximately 500 the...
WMBF
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. This...
WMBF
Surfside Beach cleans up after Ian; Crews try beach-scraping to restore dunes
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the South Strand, crews are continuing cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian. Like several other beaches across the Grand Strand, Surfside Beach’s dunes are mostly gone. Surfside Mayor, Bob Hellyer, said public works crews began recovery before Hurricane Ian. He said their efforts first...
Comments / 0