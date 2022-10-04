MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach State Park is working to repair the pier that was damaged during Hurricane Ian. “We hope to have a portion of the pier open within the next 30 to 90 days,” said Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider. “It will probably take a while before we get that final pylon on the end of the pier done. We don’t have a time frame for that as of this time.”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO