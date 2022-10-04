ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Myrtle Beach damages from Ian estimated at over $2.5 million

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has released the initial estimates for the damages from Hurricane Ian. The estimate, which included private and public property, totaled $2,685,792. From the total, $1,667,500 has been estimated from private homes and businesses and the damages to those roofs, awnings and other damages.
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach International Airport parking near capacity; parking expansion in the works

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking at Myrtle Beach International Airport is nearing capacity Friday, according to airport officials. Signs are located throughout the airport directing passengers to overflow parking. Passengers are encouraged to arrive early as overflow parking may take more time, according to officials. In a tweet, the airport said a parking expansion […]
Myrtle Beach, SC
WMBF

Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
News Break
WMBF

Myrtle Beach State Park begins to repair pier, Huntington Beach reopens Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach State Park is working to repair the pier that was damaged during Hurricane Ian. “We hope to have a portion of the pier open within the next 30 to 90 days,” said Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider. “It will probably take a while before we get that final pylon on the end of the pier done. We don’t have a time frame for that as of this time.”
The Post and Courier

Horry County Council approves early plans for new Bucksport subdivision

CONWAY — Horry County Council approved a proposed 175-acre, 385-home development near Bucksport during its Oct. 4 meeting. The plan involves rezoning a 175.46-acre property along Bucksville Drive and Shelly Farm Road near Bucksport in order to pave the way for the construction of 385 new single-family homes. At...
myhorrynews.com

Here's the latest plan for redeveloping the River Oaks Golf Club

The latest redevelopment plan for the River Oaks Golf Club shows the Carolina Forest course becoming a neighborhood with a mixture of housing, including townhouses and single-family homes. Filed last week with Horry County Government, the plan calls for 558 housing units, which is more than the approximately 500 the...
WMBF

1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. This...
