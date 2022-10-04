Read full article on original website
lincolntown.org
Public Flu Clinic
The Town is sponsoring a Flu vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 from 1:00 - 3:45pm in the Reed Gym at the Lincoln School. All community members can Register Here.
lincolntown.org
Town of Lincoln Public COVID Clinic
The Town is sponsoring a public COVID Vaccine Clinic on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 3:00 - 7:00pm in the Reed Gym, Lincoln School. Community members can Register Here.
lincolntown.org
SAIL Fitness with Derry - Virtual
13 week fall session runs Sept. 9 - Dec. 16. Join Derry Tanner, retired nurse and certified personal trainer for Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL). Strength, balance, and flexibility exercises make you stronger and feel better. Please note: No class on 11/11 or 11/25.
