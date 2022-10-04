Read full article on original website
Google will pay Arizona $85 million over illegally tracking Android users
Google will pay Arizona $85 million to settle a 2020 lawsuit, which claimed that the search giant was illegally tracking Android users, Bloomberg reports. At the time, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich argued that Google continued to track users for targeted advertising, even after they turned off location data settings. If this sounds familiar, it's because Google is also being sued by attorneys general in Texas, Washington, D.C., and Indiana over similar data tracking complaints. Brnovich's office also notes that the $85 million settlement is the largest amount Google has paid per user in a privacy lawsuit like this.
Intel Arc A770
The mid-range Arc A770 can easily best NVIDIA's RTX 3060 Ti and AMD's Radeon 6600 XT. It excels at 1440p performance and offers a decent amount of ray tracing support for a $329 card.
Amazon will no longer publicly test its Scout delivery robots
Amazon's Scout robot, a small machine that looks like a cooler and can navigate sidewalks, won't be delivering anybody's packages anymore. The e-commerce giant has shut down field testing for the experimental machine and is "reorienting" the program. According to Bloomberg, the Scout team has been disbanded and most of its 400 members will be offered new positions within the company. Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll told Reuters that the company will not be abandoning the project completely. Only a skeleton crew will remain to consider the use of autonomous robot for deliveries, though, and that could mean that it's the end for the cooler-like Scout.
EA starts rolling out a new PC app to replace Origin
It has been two years since announced it was working on for its Origin PC client, and it's now starting to roll out the new app to Windows users. The publisher that the EA app, which has just concluded its open beta phase, is its fastest and lightest PC client to date.
FIFA・
Fast Company returns after attack that saw obscene Apple News alerts pushed to readers
No customer or advertiser information was exposed as a result of the hack, though, Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan wrote in a new post announcing that the publication is back. The main Fast Company website, its corporate site Mansueto.com and its sister site Inc.com remained offline for eight days while an investigation was being conducted. During that period, the publication posted content on other platforms, such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Medium. Vaughan didn't go into details with the result of the probe, other than saying that no customer or advertiser data was compromised and that the publication has "taken steps to safeguard against further attacks."
Amazon is killing its interactive Glow video device for kids
It has only been a year since Amazon launched Glow, its kid-focused video calling device that can also be used for interactive gaming. Now according to Bloomberg, Amazon is already discontinuing it, most likely due to lackluster sales. As the publication notes, Glow, while highly rated on Amazon, only has a bit over 500 reviews on the website.
Uber's ex-security chief was found guilty of covering up a major data breach in 2016
Joseph Sullivan, who used to serve as Uber's security chief, was convicted of federal charges for hiding a 2016 data breach from authorities. According to The New York Times, a jury in a San Francisco federal court has found Sullivan guilty of obstructing the FTC's ongoing investigation into Uber at the time for another breach that occurred in 2014. He was also found guilty of actively hiding a felony from authorities. Sullivan's case, believed to be the first time an executive has faced criminal charges over a hack, revolves around how the former executive dealt with the bad actors who infiltrated Uber's Amazon server and demanded $100,000 from the company.
What to expect from Microsoft's Surface event on October 12th
Microsoft is holding its customary fall Surface event on October 12th, and this year's presentation may be more jam-packed than most. Rumors have swirled of not just new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models, but a long-overdue Surface Studio refresh and even a mini desktop. But how likely are those to pan out? We'll give you an idea of what to expect.
Meta sues several app developers for allegedly stealing 1 million WhatsApp accounts
Meta has sued companies doing business as "HeyMods," "Highlight Mobi" and "HeyWhatsApp" for stealing over a million accounts using unofficial WhatsApp Android apps, Bleeping Computer has reported. The malware-infested apps were available on several APK sites and even the Google Play Store, according to the complaint. "After victims installed the...
