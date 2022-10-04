Joe Burrow, parents launch nonprofit to overcome food insecurity, youth mental health issues

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is launching a nonprofit foundation.

The Joe Burrow Foundation, launched by Burrow along with his parents Robin and Jimmy Burrow, looks to “meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.”

The foundation will focus on providing support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana. The quarterback went to Athens High School in The Plains, Ohio. In college, he played at the Ohio State University before transferring and winning a National Championship with Louisiana State University.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good. This foundation allows me and my family to give back,” Burrow said.

In a release, Burrow said this foundation will build on the aftermath of his 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. Following his speech, CBS Sports reported that more than $260,000 was donated to the Athens County Food Pantry in Athens, Ohio.

“We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well,” Burrow stated in a release.

Robin Burrow said she recognizes the stress and challenges the both students and their families face.

“We are committed to bringing people and resources together to help make a difference. We hope you can join us along the way,” she said.

More information on the Joe Burrow Foundation can be found here.

