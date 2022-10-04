ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Globe, AZ

azmarijuana.com

Arizona Marijuana Grower and Brand Is Opening 3 Dispensaries in Oct

Arizona-based cannabis cultivator and brand, Mohave Cannabis Co., is launching their first official Mohave Cannabis Club dispensaries in mid-October. The three Arizona locations will be in Somerton, Safford, and Globe. The grand opening for the Somerton location is scheduled for Friday, October 14th from 3PM-7PM. Mohave leadership alongside Mayor and...
SOMERTON, AZ
AZFamily

Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crane truck and a sedan crashed in Queen Creek on Thursday afternoon. It happened on State Route 24 at Williams Field Road. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the crash, but the victim who died was in the sedan.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Woman and 6-year-old boy found dead at a home in San Tan Valley

Some clinics in neighboring states are seeing a surge in demand for abortion services following a judge’s recent ruling allowing Arizona to enforce a near-total abortion ban. MCSO could be found in contempt due to backlog of internal investigations. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. According to a recent report,...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Arizona Lifestyle
AZFamily

Queen Creek student reportedly got drugs from family that led to overdose death; 2 others hospitalized

A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department says officers were called to Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. for reports of students experiencing a medical emergency. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where one boy later died. Investigators are still looking into the incident and awaiting medical reports to find out the cause of death. It’s unknown what drugs the students took.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona after approximately 36 kilograms of fentanyl were seized from the vehicle she was in during a traffic stop. Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velasquez of Mexico, 21, was charged in August for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

