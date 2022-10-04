Read full article on original website
Barbie Malibu Tour Is Making Stops In Arizona Soon
The truck will carry retro-themed Barbie apparel and accessories.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Marijuana Grower and Brand Is Opening 3 Dispensaries in Oct
Arizona-based cannabis cultivator and brand, Mohave Cannabis Co., is launching their first official Mohave Cannabis Club dispensaries in mid-October. The three Arizona locations will be in Somerton, Safford, and Globe. The grand opening for the Somerton location is scheduled for Friday, October 14th from 3PM-7PM. Mohave leadership alongside Mayor and...
AZFamily
Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crane truck and a sedan crashed in Queen Creek on Thursday afternoon. It happened on State Route 24 at Williams Field Road. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the crash, but the victim who died was in the sedan.
AZFamily
Woman and 6-year-old boy found dead at a home in San Tan Valley
Some clinics in neighboring states are seeing a surge in demand for abortion services following a judge’s recent ruling allowing Arizona to enforce a near-total abortion ban. MCSO could be found in contempt due to backlog of internal investigations. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. According to a recent report,...
AZFamily
Queen Creek student reportedly got drugs from family that led to overdose death; 2 others hospitalized
A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department says officers were called to Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. for reports of students experiencing a medical emergency. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where one boy later died. Investigators are still looking into the incident and awaiting medical reports to find out the cause of death. It’s unknown what drugs the students took.
PCSO identifies woman, child found dead in San Tan Valley home Monday
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is identifying the woman and child found dead in a San Tan Valley home Monday.
KTAR.com
Woman arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona after approximately 36 kilograms of fentanyl were seized from the vehicle she was in during a traffic stop. Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velasquez of Mexico, 21, was charged in August for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
