Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
wlen.com
Adrian Commission Passes Resolution Supporting Lenawee Now
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted unanimously to support the work that’s being done by Lenawee Now…in the wake of the County Commissioners voting to not fund the organization for a second consecutive quarter. The City’s resolution says that, by failing to provide funding for...
See the fall 2022 student counts for Jackson County schools
JACKSON, MI - Things had been trending in a positive direction for Jackson Public Schools in recent years after going from losing around 300 students a year in the mid-2010s to a small increase in students last fall, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. Michigan’s fall student Count Day on Wednesday, Oct....
Vandercook Lake selects Ann Arbor Pioneer principal to lead district
JACKSON, MI - After an eight-year stint as principal at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, Tracey Lowder is returning to Jackson County, where he attended school and spent 16 years as an educator. Lowder was unanimously selected by the Vandercook Lake School Board on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to become the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Political signs against Livonia school board candidates are raising eyebrows ahead of Nov. election
LIVONIA, Mich. – In the race for Livonia school board, it’s a campaign sign aimed at other candidates’ signs that is getting the most attention. At Six Mile and Newburgh Roads, there’s a sign with the names of three incumbent school board candidates. Next to it is another sign with an arrow pointing toward the candidates’ sign reading “Voted to Mask Your Child.”
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe school board candidate accused of lying about background, provides teacher credentials as proof
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From the high-traffic business corridors to the residential areas of the Grosse Pointes, school board candidates are trying to get their names out there. On Wednesday, a concerned voter reached out to FOX 2 about one candidate specifically — Ginny Jeup – and claimed...
Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren’t celebrating
ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
These 10 tax proposals are on the November election ballot in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County voters will see requests seeking renewal of or new taxes for local schools, road improvements and the Jackson County Jail when they go to the polls in November. These are the proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot. Full language of the proposals can...
Democratic candidate for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat ends campaign
JACKSON, MI – A 20-year-old Democratic candidate for the Michigan House of Representatives has ended his campaign after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson posted a statement on his Facebook page Wednesday, Oct. 5, stating he will no longer seek...
Rabbi reacts to schools' mandatory count day falling on Yom Kippur
It is a problem and it is unfortunate," said Rabbi Aaron Starr. Rabbi Starr is the leader of Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield.The Jewish community leader is responding to a scheduling conflict with the Michigan Department of Education's mandatory student count day, which falls on the same day of Yom Kippur this year. "I certainly don't think the state of Michigan intentionally scheduled count day on Yom Kippur as some terrible act of anti-Semitism, I do think it was an unfortunate and avoidable error," Rabbi Starr explained. "Yom Kippur is a biblical holiday, it's called the day of atonement, it's really our holiest...
Detroit News
Michigan House Dems cut ties with Jackson County candidate after school threat reports surface
Michigan House Democrats are cutting ties with a young candidate in a Democratic-leaning swing seat after police reports indicate he's been investigated for alleged threats against schools he attended and was on probation at one point for assaulting a police officer. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson had been endorsed by a...
wlen.com
Residents Push Back Against Proposed Fees and Requirements to Close Downtown Adrian Streets
Adrian, MI – A vocal group of residents pushed back against proposed fees and other possible requirements to close streets in downtown Adrian. Today, we will hear part of the public comment portion of the City Commission pre-meeting study session. First, the President of the Lenawee County Chapter of...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office Participates in MSP TEAM School Liaison Program
Lansing, MI – The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office participated in the recent Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring (TEAM) School Liaison Program. The Michigan State Police (MSP) hosted the four-day training, which concluded Thursday. TEAM is a school-based, law-related curriculum that is taught to grades K-12 by TEAM-trained police officers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
wlen.com
Local Toys for Tots Chapter Looking for Volunteers
Brooklyn, MI – Toys for Tots Marine Corps League Irish Hills Chapter is looking for volunteers to help with the annual toy/fundraiser campaign. According to Lenawee County Coordinator Jim Pibbles, he is looking for one or two people… preferably retired… to help from November 1st through the end of December.
Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters. Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Hello, Ann Arbor: 2 public health hazards involving human waste; no turning on red lights
Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.
Rep. Haley Stevens getting divorced, moves to Birmingham
U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens confirmed for the Free Press on Thursday that she is divorcing from her husband after about a year of marriage and has moved to Birmingham. Stevens, a 39-year-old Democrat, is running for reelection to a third two-year term in the new 11th Congressional District centered in Oakland County. In August, she defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, in a race to be the party's nominee in the predominately Democratic district.
Ann Arbor bans red-light turns at 50 intersections in downtown area
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with a ban on cars turning at red lights in the downtown area. City Council voted 9-2 this week to direct City Administrator Milton Dohoney to implement the new prohibition to reduce conflicts between cars and pedestrians at crosswalks.
radioresultsnetwork.com
This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula
The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
