Tecumseh, MI

wlen.com

Adrian Commission Passes Resolution Supporting Lenawee Now

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted unanimously to support the work that’s being done by Lenawee Now…in the wake of the County Commissioners voting to not fund the organization for a second consecutive quarter. The City’s resolution says that, by failing to provide funding for...
ADRIAN, MI
MLive

See the fall 2022 student counts for Jackson County schools

JACKSON, MI - Things had been trending in a positive direction for Jackson Public Schools in recent years after going from losing around 300 students a year in the mid-2010s to a small increase in students last fall, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. Michigan’s fall student Count Day on Wednesday, Oct....
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Political signs against Livonia school board candidates are raising eyebrows ahead of Nov. election

LIVONIA, Mich. – In the race for Livonia school board, it’s a campaign sign aimed at other candidates’ signs that is getting the most attention. At Six Mile and Newburgh Roads, there’s a sign with the names of three incumbent school board candidates. Next to it is another sign with an arrow pointing toward the candidates’ sign reading “Voted to Mask Your Child.”
LIVONIA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren’t celebrating

ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Rabbi reacts to schools' mandatory count day falling on Yom Kippur

It is a problem and it is unfortunate," said Rabbi Aaron Starr. Rabbi Starr is the leader of Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield.The Jewish community leader is responding to a scheduling conflict with the Michigan Department of Education's mandatory student count day, which falls on the same day of Yom Kippur this year. "I certainly don't think the state of Michigan intentionally scheduled count day on Yom Kippur as some terrible act of anti-Semitism, I do think it was an unfortunate and avoidable error," Rabbi Starr explained. "Yom Kippur is a biblical holiday, it's called the day of atonement, it's really our holiest...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
wlen.com

Local Toys for Tots Chapter Looking for Volunteers

Brooklyn, MI – Toys for Tots Marine Corps League Irish Hills Chapter is looking for volunteers to help with the annual toy/fundraiser campaign. According to Lenawee County Coordinator Jim Pibbles, he is looking for one or two people… preferably retired… to help from November 1st through the end of December.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.

The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters.  Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Hello, Ann Arbor: 2 public health hazards involving human waste; no turning on red lights

Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Rep. Haley Stevens getting divorced, moves to Birmingham

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens confirmed for the Free Press on Thursday that she is divorcing from her husband after about a year of marriage and has moved to Birmingham. Stevens, a 39-year-old Democrat, is running for reelection to a third two-year term in the new 11th Congressional District centered in Oakland County. In August, she defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, in a race to be the party's nominee in the predominately Democratic district.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula

The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
MICHIGAN STATE

