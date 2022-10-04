Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
MLB・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Alludes to Julio Urias Starting Game 1 of the NLDS
With the regular season completed, the Dodgers now have five days off before they kick off the National League Division Series on October 11. The first-round bye gives Los Angeles the luxury of setting up their postseason rotation exactly how they want it. So how do they want it? Well,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Phillies Constructed Their Roster for Length Against Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies released their postseason roster just hours before the first game of their Wild Card series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 2:07 p.m. EDT. In an interesting maneuver, steady long reliever Nick Nelson was left off the roster in lieu of Kyle Gibson and Noah...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
An epic Game 1 win by the Phillies was postseason torment at its best
ST. LOUIS — Playoff baseball is like watching a loved one defuse a bomb. It is not something that you enjoy. It is something that you endure. Every pitch is a tick on a timer that is counting down to some unknown number, every swing a snip at a tangle of multicolored wires, any one of which is liable to make the season explode. It is the type of thing that should be regulated by an international governing body. Except, this is the kind of psychological torture to which you willingly submit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mariners’ Robbie Ray ready for Game 2 start in his return to Toronto
TORONTO — The symmetry is too sweet to ignore. Robbie Ray is back in Toronto to pitch against the Blue Jays in the playoffs on Saturday, a year after turning his career around in a dominant season pitching for the Blue Jays. He does not anticipate a warm reception...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Segura, Phillies rally past Cardinals 6-3 in playoff opener
Philadelphia scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and the Phillies beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 on Friday in the opening game of their National League wild-card series. The Cardinals were poised to put...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Max Scherzer Booed Off Mound in First Playoff Start With Mets
Max Scherzer did not plan for the start of his 2022 MLB postseason to come with a disastrous outing. The Mets pitcher gave up four home runs in just 4 2/3 innings of work against the Padres on Friday night in Game 1 of the National League wild-card series, as New York got blown out 7–1.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brandon Nimmo Hoping Wild Card Series Isn’t Final With New York Mets
NEW YORK - It's no secret that Brandon Nimmo is set to become a free agent after the 2022 postseason concludes. But Nimmo, who is set to play in his first playoff game as a Met, had not given it much thought that the Wild Card series could be his final games in Queens.
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nationals face plenty of uncertainty after 107-loss season
General manager Mike Rizzo knew this was going to be a tough season for the Washington Nationals. So did manager Dave Martinez. The players, too. And it was — to the tune of a majors-worst and Nationals-record 107 losses. Compound that with the departure of star slugger Juan Soto...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Montrezl Harrell Dishes Thoughts on Battle With Paul Reed
Just a few weeks before the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, the team made its final signing before traveling by adding the veteran big man Montrezl Harrell. When Harrell landed a multi-year deal with the Sixers, it was easy to assume that the veteran...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matchup Advantages for the Bears Over Vikings
One of the strengths the Bears have is their ability to play at a higher level late in games. It didn't work out last week in terms of production as they seemed befuddled by the Giants' bootlegs on defense all game, and couldn't stop the pass rush up the middle as they were forced to alter their offensive line midstream due to Cody Whitehair's injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Preseason Game Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. The first of two preseason games against the Milwaukee Bucks could not have gone any better for the Atlanta Hawks. All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray fit right in with his new teammates, and the team defense was unrecognizable compared to last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: McDaniel, Tua, Second-Guessing, Secondary, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Jets game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. After the first quarter of the season, how would you rate McDaniel's coaching ability? What are some areas of improvement, and what has he done well?. Hey Chris, judging by the Dolphins’ 3-1 record with what was a...
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The View from Arizona on Jalen Hurts
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has put himself in the MVP conversation with his play so far this season. He is, however, coming off a game in which he threw for his lowest passing total of the season with 204 yards in brutal weather conditions last Sunday in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray: Their History, and Zach Ertz’s Opinion on Them
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts’ weekly meet the media session was over without a single question about the Eagles' next opponent, the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. So, the Eagles QB talked about them on his own. “I will say this, too,” he said. “I didn’t get any questions about...
Comments / 0