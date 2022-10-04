Tonight is the season premiere of WWE SmackDown on FOX, and it looks like it will feature several memorable moments according to reports. One such moment was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, who says that previously injured superstar Zelina Vega was spotted at the Boston Airport ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown and that she is slated to be part of the show. Vega previously revealed a new look on social media, as she is currently blonde, so if she does appear tonight that might be her new look moving forward. The good news is we don't have much longer to wait to find out if she's back in the fold, as SmackDown kicks off at 7 PM CST.

WWE ・ 10 HOURS AGO