AEW: Update on Jeff Hardy's Future
Jeff Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida back in mid-July and was charged with felony DUI, driving with a suspended license and violating restrictions placed on his license. He was suspended indefinitely without pay from AEW the following day and AEW President Tony Khan wrote at the time that he wouldn't be allowed back to the promotion until he could prove his sobriety.
Cody Rhodes Posts Mysterious Message on Instagram
Cody Rhodes has been out of action since WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view back in June, and other than a few special media appearances he has consistently kept a low profile. But "The American Nightmare" popped up on Instagram on Wednesday and had a message that seemed to be aimed at other people within the industry — "You're clearly doing something right when others try to imitate or even take credit for things you've created...Don't take it personally...Fans remember and that's what it's all about. Keep doing the work." Who do you think Rhodes was referring to? Let us know down in the comments!
Sara Lee, Former Tough Enough Winner, Dies at 30
Sara Weston, better known in the wrestling world as Sara Lee, passed away this week at the age of 30. Lee won the sixth season of the Tough Enough competition and earned a one-year contract with the WWE in 2015. She'd have her first match under on the NXT brand during a house show on Jan. 30, 2016, and would go on to wrestle seven more matches before being released by WWE in September of that year. She married fellow WWE star Wesley Blake (real name Cory Weston) in December 2017. The pair have three children together.
AEW: Backstage Altercation Reportedly Takes Place Before Dynamite
Earlier tonight Tony Khan tweeted that Andrade El Idolo's match had been pulled from tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, and according to a new report from TMZ Sports we now know why. According to the report El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a backstage altercation, and both stars have been sent home, thus the cancellation of El Idolo's match. It remains to be seen if Khan will address the situation on Dynamite, but since it's happening now we don't have to wait long to find out.
An NXT Faction is Reportedly Heading to WWE SmackDown
Legado Del Fantasma could be heading to WWE's Friday Night SmackDown brand as early as this week's episode, according to new reports that dropped on Thursday. The group, which originally debuted in NXT in June 2020, spent a good chunk of this summer feuding with The D'Angelo Family before a loss forced them to become unwilling members of Tony D'Angelo's group. Escobar then put his NXT career on the line for the chance to free the faction, only for D'Angelo to beat him in a Street Fight at Heatwave in August. However, Escobar reappeared later and said he wasn't leaving without his family, giving Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Elektra Lopez to leave the brand with him. They all gladly accepted.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Who is Favored Going Into Each Match?
WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place this Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. While last year's Extreme Rules only had one stipulation match on the card, this show is loaded with violent stipulations and the main roster debut of the hyperviolent Fight Pit Match. The show is also expected to have a major revelation regarding the identity of the White Rabbit (believed to be Bray Wyatt) as multiple hints from the latest QR Code point directly toward Saturday's show.
Former WWE Star Making Boxing Debut On Floyd Mayweather Card
There seem to be quite a few crossovers between the worlds of UFC and WWE, and now a former WWE and AEW star is making his way to the world of boxing for the first time. It was revealed today that Bobby Fish will be making his boxing debut as part of the Floyd Mayweather and Deji card on November 13th. The Global Titans Fight Series event will have Fish taking on Ghanaian Boateng Prempeh, who is 2 and 3 and has scored two knockout victories. His last fight was against Theophilus Ofer Dodoo last December, and you can find the official post below.
Injured WWE Superstar Reportedly Returning to Action in SmackDown Premiere
Tonight is the season premiere of WWE SmackDown on FOX, and it looks like it will feature several memorable moments according to reports. One such moment was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, who says that previously injured superstar Zelina Vega was spotted at the Boston Airport ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown and that she is slated to be part of the show. Vega previously revealed a new look on social media, as she is currently blonde, so if she does appear tonight that might be her new look moving forward. The good news is we don't have much longer to wait to find out if she's back in the fold, as SmackDown kicks off at 7 PM CST.
AEW Champion Signs Major New Extension
It's been a bit chaotic in the land of All Elite Wrestling recently, with a number of big-name stars taken out of action because of behind-the-scenes issues, but there is some good news in regard to the current AEW World Champion. That would be Jon Moxley of course, and today AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension, which will keep him in AEW through the year 2027. It will also expand his roles in the company from in-ring talent to mentoring and coaching, and the announcement also mentions he will be exclusive to AEW and its international partners (via Fightful).
Watch: Jon Moxley References the Sammy Guevara/Andrade Backstage Fight in an AEW Dynamite Promo
Jon Moxley decided to reference the Sammy Guevara/Andrade El Idolo incident during a promo on this week's AEW Dynamite. After cutting a promo on Hangman Page ahead of their AEW World Championship bout coming up in Cincinnati, Page dared Moxley to stay in the ring so they can fight it out right now. Moxley responded with, "You're a sweet kid, but like a lot of kids here, you say a lot of stupid s— that'll get you in trouble."
Triple H Kicks Off WWE SmackDown and Reveals New Bray Wyatt Teaser
Tonight is the season premiere of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown, and to kick off his first season as head of WWE creative, Triple H started out SmackDown in the ring. He would talk about endings and beginnings, and then would say "Welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown!" Fans soon noticed that there was a QR code on Triple H's microphone, and once they started digging they found a new video with more of the Three Little Pigs footage, but this time it was spliced with Let Me In delivered in a creepy voice, and you can check out the video below.
Josh Alexander Retains Impact World Title, Confronted by Returning Bully Ray at Bound For Glory
The main event of the stacked card for Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory was for the Impact World Championship, with Champion Josh Alexander facing Honor No More's Eddie Edwards. The match was as physical and thrilling as you would expect from these two stars, but after battling through a bloody face and more, Alexander would retain his Title, only to get attacked by Honor No More. He would get some unexpected help though when Bully Ray headed to the ring, who helped clear the ring, and then the two would end up in an intense staredown as the event came to a close.
AEW President Tony Khan Reveals He's Spoken With Top WWE Executive
The forbidden door between All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment remains shut, but the two powerhouse promotions do have somewhat of a relationship. Earlier this year, AEW allowed Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to send in video messages for a Monday Night Raw celebration of John Cena's 20th anniversary in wrestling. Aside from that brief crossover, the two companies have referenced each other multiple times on their respective shows, including Edge alluding to an MJF promo in a MizTV segment and MJF himself outright name-dropping WWE co-CEO Nick Khan on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.
PAC Retains AEW All-Atlantic Title at Battle of the Belts IV, Orange Cassidy Returns
AEW had a stacked night for wrestling fans with a loaded episode of Rampage followed by a new Battle of the Belts special, and PAC was doing double duty as he not only had to help defend the Trios Titles on Rampage but then had to defend the All Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta at Battle of the Belts IV. Unfortunately for Beretta PAC would play dirty to get the win, but then Orange Cassidy would return and attempt to deliver some payback for that tainted win. He was held back by security before really getting ahold of PAC, but we probably haven't seen the last of this feud.
Ric Flair Gives an Update on Wrestling Again
Ric Flair recently had fans worried that he might wrestle even more matches, but now it appears it's no longer the case. "The Nature Boy" came out of retirement at the age of 73 at the Ric Flair's Last Match event back on July 31 in Nashville, in which he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The match wasn't particularly well-received, mostly because Flair passed out twice during the bout due to dehydration, but by the end, fans were just happy that the 16-time world champion managed to end the bout (mostly) unscathed.
WWE Teases Bray Wyatt Extreme Rules Return With Major SmackDown Teaser, White Rabbit Roams the Arena
WWE wasted no time in getting things started on tonight's season premiere of WWE SmackDown, as during Triple H's introduction they revealed a QR code and a new tease of what seems to be Bray Wyatt. That was a big enough deal, but then WWE went and upped the ante when they played an actual White Rabbit teaser on TV, and it revealed a date of when we'll get more details. Oh, and the date is when Extreme Rules takes place, so it does seem as if fans will actually get some sort of confirmation of what these teasers are alluding to tomorrow night.
SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan: "I Will Be In The MCU"
Wrestlers making the leap to Hollywood is nothing new, but the specific transition of going from the squared circle to a superhero project is particularly becoming more common. WWE talent like Kane, Edge, and Cody Rhodes have made one-off appearances as antagonists in CW shows Smallville, Arrow, and The Flash, respectively, while other former WWE Champions have fronted major comic book franchises. Dave Bautista has portrayed Drax the Destroyer in five Marvel Studios productions. DC's Peacemaker put John Cena in the titular role following his breakout performance in The Suicide Squad. In roughly two weeks, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his superhero debut as the leading man in Black Adam.
