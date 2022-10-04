Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel Maven
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?
The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are getting healthier, and it couldn't come at a better time. The team has finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. Fortunately for the Falcons, with four games in...
Tua Updates: No Trip to New York, No IR for Now
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be traveling with his Miami Dolphins teammates for their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but he also will not be going on injured reserve at this time. "We're still getting information and progressing through that," McDaniel said before practice...
Sean Keeler: While Russell Wilson choked, Pete Carroll cackled. Everyone’s getting last laugh on Broncos, who look like a last-place team in AFC West. Again.
DENVER — In between the boos, you could almost make out the sound of Pete Carroll cackling from 1,300 miles away. The way a used car salesman cackles when a lemon leaves the lot. Al Michaels, the consummate pro, could barely contain the guffaws while his microphone was hot....
Jaguars vs. Texans: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) have an important home test this Sunday, hosting the Houston Texans (0-3-1) in a chance to build a lead at the top of the AFC South standings. So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below.
Patriots Belichick Provides ‘State Of The QBs’ Update; Who Starts Sunday?
FOXBORO — While many teams would understandably be frazzled when health issues affect their top two options at the quarterback position, coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are still taking it one day at a time. With incumbent starter Mac Jones still recovering from a high ankle...
Commanders Ex Landon Collins Signs With NFC East Rival
Former Washington Commanders safety Landon Collins has a new home ... well, it isn't exactly new. After a long free agency, Collins is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal. CBS Sports is the first to report the news. For Collins and the Giants, the reunion rumors...
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: McDaniel, Tua, Second-Guessing, Secondary, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Jets game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. After the first quarter of the season, how would you rate McDaniel's coaching ability? What are some areas of improvement, and what has he done well?. Hey Chris, judging by the Dolphins’ 3-1 record with what was a...
The View from Arizona on Jalen Hurts
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has put himself in the MVP conversation with his play so far this season. He is, however, coming off a game in which he threw for his lowest passing total of the season with 204 yards in brutal weather conditions last Sunday in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Offense Set To Tee Off
After a rough start to the season, the Bengals find themselves at 2-2 with a chance to take over first place in the division this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. After the way the first two games went, if I told you that would be the case heading into Week 5, many of you wouldn't believe me.
Hutchinson: Lions Defense Will Change in Search of ‘Right Formula’
Three sacks through four games. On the surface, it doesn't sound like too bad of a sack total for Detroit Lions rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. However, when you dig deeper, you'll find out that all three of those sacks came in one game: Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Additionally,...
Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray: Their History, and Zach Ertz’s Opinion on Them
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts’ weekly meet the media session was over without a single question about the Eagles' next opponent, the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. So, the Eagles QB talked about them on his own. “I will say this, too,” he said. “I didn’t get any questions about...
