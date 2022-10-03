Who is Gregory “Dee” Rankin, District 3 CMS Board of Education candidate?

Name : Gregory “Dee” Rankin

School board seat you’re seeking: District 3, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022 : 47

Campaign website : www.rankin4education.com

Email : rankin4education@gmail.com

Occupation : Program supervisor

Education : N.C. A&T, UNC Charlotte BA and UNC Pembroke MA in public administration

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought) : No

Please list your highlights of civic involvement : Former chair of Mayor’s Mentoring Alliance; former chair of Education Committee for the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg; member of CMS Equity Committee, where I was the co-chair of the Student Wellness sub-committee

What qualities, skills and experiences do you think would make a good superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools?

Detail and data-oriented, expect excellence, management skills, views equity as priority, open to listen to students, staff, parents and community, goal-oriented.

CMS, along with other districts across the country and state, has lost a lot of teachers. What are your ideas to keep teachers in CMS classrooms?

Create a framework/environment that is supportive of educators, provide professional development that supports pedological growth, incentives to successful educators especially at low-performing schools.

What solutions would you offer to improve student and employee safety on CMS school campuses?

Support policy that supports preventing weapons from entering schools, enhance anti-bullying policies, ensure sexual assault policy is clear to administrators on how to handle when faced with these difficult situations.

How do you define CMS’ achievement gap? How can CMS bridge the achievement gap, raise test scores and get the 50 district schools off of the low-performing list?

An achievement gap is any type of disparity between a certain group of students. Increase resources and improve professional development at the lower performing schools.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?

I have been an education advocate for years. I have the experience, understand the importance of effective policy, and believe student performance and experience are important in order for students to be successful.