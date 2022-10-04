ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans are sticking with Herschel Walker, comparing the embattled Georgia candidate to Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas' scandals

By Rebecca Cohen, John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHfTp_0iLbdoKQ00
Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott on Capitol Hill on September 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo by Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images
  • Rick Scott said Republicans will "stand with" Herschel Walker after the candidate denied paying for an abortion.
  • The Daily Beast reported that Walker pushed a women he previously dated to have the procedure.
  • Walker has run as a "pro-life" candidate, even throwing his support behind a national abortion ban.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott on Tuesday said that Republicans "stand with" Herschel Walker after the Daily Beast reported that the GOP Georgia Senate nominee urged a woman he was dating to get an abortion and then reportedly reimbursed her for the procedure.

"When the Democrats are losing, as they are right now, they lie and cheat and smear their opponents," Scott said in a statement released by the National Republican Senatorial Committee on Tuesday. "That's what's happening right now. They know they are on the verge of losing the Senate, and they know Herschel Walker is winning, so they have cranked up the smear machine."

He continued: "This is just like the smears they attempted against Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, and it will not work. Herschel has denied these allegations and the NRSC and Republicans stand with him, and Georgians will stand with him too."

Walker has denied the Daily Beast's report, calling it a "defamatory lie" in a statement on Twitter.

"This is another repugnant hatchet job from a democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started," he said.

"Now, they're using an anonymous source to further slander me. They will do anything to hold onto power. It's disgusting, gutter politics," he added.

Walker's son, Christian Walker, unleashed on his father on Twitter Monday and Tuesday after the report was published.

In rejecting the new developments, Scott referenced claims of sexual misconduct made in 2018 against Kavanaugh after his nomination to the Supreme Court, along with claims made in 1991 by law professor Anita Hill accusing Thomas of sexual harassment, respectively.

Both men denied the accusations and were confirmed to the high court.

Scott leads the NRSC, which is tasked with electing Republicans to the Senate. The party is eager to knock off Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is seeking his first full term in office in November after defeating GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in last year's Senate runoff election.

The race has remained tight all year, with Warnock and Walker competing hard for votes in the Peach State, which in recent cycles has morphed from a conservative stronghold to a Southern swing state.

While now-GOP Gov. Brian Kemp narrowly defeated former Democratic state House minority leader Stacey Abrams in the 2018 gubernatorial election, President Joe Biden won the state two years later, with Warnock and Democrat Jon Ossoff winning Senate contests in January 2021.

This story has been updated.

Comments / 160

Darryl Dwight
3d ago

this goes to show Republicans aren't really pro-life, because they are still gonna vote for him even though he made his women get abortions.

Reply(50)
69
Anita Mcnicholas
3d ago

they're only sticking with him because they're going to use him like a porch statue he's really is slow they're just going to use you like a dart board man get out of there while you can those RATPUBLICANS are just going to use you up

Reply(4)
41
Morris Sailor Jr.
3d ago

Republicans don't care about scandals or character until it's about the Democrats, then it's the end of the world

Reply(18)
81
Related
Business Insider

Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing

A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
Local
Georgia Government
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Herschel Walker fires his campaign's political director for allegedly leaking to the press during the Trump-backed candidate's messiest week to date: report

Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker has fired his political director during a raging scandal. Republican aide Taylor Crowe was reportedly let go for leaking to the press. Walker is battling headlines about an alleged abortion and attacks from his disillusioned son. Embattled Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has fired his political...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Anita Hill
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Kelly Loeffler
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election State#Gop#Georgia Senate#Democrats#Nrsc#Georgians#The Daily Beast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
HipHopWired

Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child

The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NFL
Business Insider

Business Insider

653K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy