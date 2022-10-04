ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

A new Latin-Asian fusion restaurant on the Gulf Coast is already going viral on TikTok

By Jessica Patterson-Smith
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hiIM0_0iLbdgGc00

A new Latin-Asian fusion restaurant about an hour from Biloxi is going viral on TikTok — and not just for the Korean fried chicken bao buns and bulgogi fajitas.

Vandals Street Kitchen quietly opened their doors a few weeks ago and diners are already making videos of the street kitchen-inspired food and the murals all over all the walls.

The entire restaurant is a vibe and perfect for date-night photos or selfies at dinner.

The art on the walls is inspired by street style and graffiti. There are women’s portraits, unique florals and bright yellow chairs at the bar. Even the bathrooms had gorgeous lighting to enhance the experience at Vandals.

The restaurant, located in Mobile, opened its doors in early September and have hosted a few soft openings. Aside from TikTok stardom, customers are already leaving five-star reviews on Facebook.

“I was shocked when I found out it was the soft opening, as there are some restaurants that have been open for years and aren’t near the quality and service of Vandals. Great job!!,” one review said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRBHZ_0iLbdgGc00
Vandals Street Kitchen Interior Jessica Patterson-Smith/Jessica Patterson-Smith

Trying the menu

My husband and I tried the soup dumplings, crunchy shrimp bao buns, Mexican street corn and steak fried rice. Everything was well-prepared, and the portions were large.

Our favorite was the soup dumplings, but our entire meal was delicious and worthy of an Instagram post.

You can find the full menu on their Facebook page .

If you go to Vandals Street Kitchen

Address: 6601 Airport Blvd. Ste. C, Mobile, Alabama

Phone: 251-725-1788

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Brunch: Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

