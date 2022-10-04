ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Man arrested following more than eight-hour police standoff in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif (Oct. 7, 2022) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) today announced the arrest of a suspect in Costa Mesa after a more than eight-hour standoff involving special agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) and CMPD officers. The suspect was prohibited from owning firearms due to a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence, and had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.
COSTA MESA, CA
NBPD Arrests Suspected Carjacker

On Monday, Oct. 4, at approximately 3:33 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received a call of a carjacking in the area of Fashion Island. The suspect initially stole one vehicle at gunpoint; however, when the vehicle became disabled, he exited and carjacked a second vehicle at gunpoint.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The SAPD arrested a suspect who allegedly stole over $1M worth of COVID-19 tests

Santa Ana PD 02/23/2022 Wanted Wednesday suspect Carlitos Peralta, a 33-year-old, was taken into custody on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Peralta was the Warehouse Manager of the “Covid Clinic” located at 3401 W. MacArthur Boulevard, City of Santa Ana. “Covid Clinic” has seven warehouses throughout the nation where they store and ship Covid-19 tests to customers such as clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels. Peralta had access to the shipping and delivery system from the various warehouses.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Santa Ana Police union’s attorney responds to the City of Santa Ana’s latest press release

On October 7, 2022, the City of Santa Ana again issued a press releases boasting that two lawsuits had been dismissed with prejudice. This press release appears to be intentionally misleading giving the impression that the lawsuits have been completely dismissed. This appears to be a standard operating procedure for the City regarding the pending lawsuits and an effort to sway public opinion.
SANTA ANA, CA
DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint

ANAHEIM, Calif. (October 6, 2022) – The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Friday, October 7, 2022 near Beach Boulevard and Orange Avenue starting at 6:00 P.M. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary...
ANAHEIM, CA
Two men arrested for multiple burglaries in O.C. and adjacent counties

SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 5, 2022): Two men were arrested today in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022

Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Two more ridiculous Santa Ana police union lawsuits dismissed

Two separate lawsuits filed against Santa Ana City Manager Kristine Ridge, City Attorney Sonia Carvalho and Director of Human Resources Jason Motsick by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) have been dismissed with prejudice. (With prejudice means the lawsuits cannot be filed again). The first lawsuit also had POA President Gerry Serrano as a plaintiff, while the second lawsuit named “Doe Officers” as additional plaintiffs.
SANTA ANA, CA
Pacific Surfliner service temporarily suspended south of Irvine Station

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service south of Irvine until further notice for emergency track repairs. Consultations with geologists, geotechnical engineers, and surveyors revealed that there may...
IRVINE, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
October 6, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022: Today: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a.
ENVIRONMENT
OC Health Care Agency announces launch of the Drug and Alcohol Misuse and Mortality Dashboard

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA), Mental Health and Recovery Services (MHRS) is announcing the launch of a data dashboard reporting Orange County Drug and Alcohol Misuse and Mortality trends for the purpose of informing mental health providers, researchers and policymakers in targeting services to specific demographic and geographic areas most at risk of drug and alcohol misuse.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting October 11, 2022

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68232/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A review of the General Plan Circulation Element update, including proposed new goals and...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

