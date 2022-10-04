Santa Ana PD 02/23/2022 Wanted Wednesday suspect Carlitos Peralta, a 33-year-old, was taken into custody on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Peralta was the Warehouse Manager of the “Covid Clinic” located at 3401 W. MacArthur Boulevard, City of Santa Ana. “Covid Clinic” has seven warehouses throughout the nation where they store and ship Covid-19 tests to customers such as clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels. Peralta had access to the shipping and delivery system from the various warehouses.

