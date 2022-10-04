Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
Man arrested following more than eight-hour police standoff in Costa Mesa
COSTA MESA, Calif (Oct. 7, 2022) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) today announced the arrest of a suspect in Costa Mesa after a more than eight-hour standoff involving special agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) and CMPD officers. The suspect was prohibited from owning firearms due to a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence, and had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.
localocnews.com
The Westminster Police are trying to I.D. a suspect who stole credit cards from a car
On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1811 hrs., the pictured suspect smashed the victim’s car window parked at the Chuze Fitness (2027 Westminster Mall) parking lot and stole several bank cards as well as currency. Minutes later, the suspect used the stolen cards at Target to make several large purchases.
localocnews.com
NBPD Arrests Suspected Carjacker
On Monday, Oct. 4, at approximately 3:33 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received a call of a carjacking in the area of Fashion Island. The suspect initially stole one vehicle at gunpoint; however, when the vehicle became disabled, he exited and carjacked a second vehicle at gunpoint.
localocnews.com
The SAPD arrested a suspect who allegedly stole over $1M worth of COVID-19 tests
Santa Ana PD 02/23/2022 Wanted Wednesday suspect Carlitos Peralta, a 33-year-old, was taken into custody on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Peralta was the Warehouse Manager of the “Covid Clinic” located at 3401 W. MacArthur Boulevard, City of Santa Ana. “Covid Clinic” has seven warehouses throughout the nation where they store and ship Covid-19 tests to customers such as clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels. Peralta had access to the shipping and delivery system from the various warehouses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Man charged with manslaughter and DUI after fatal wrong way collision on the 5 Freeway in Tustin
Dylan Erric James Robinson, a 21-year-old man, is facing gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges after he killed Reinne J. Lim, a 22-year-old Anaheim woman while driving the wrong way on the 5 freeway, in Tustin, on Oct. 2. The collision happened at around 2:10 a.m. on Oct. 2, a...
localocnews.com
Suspect wanted for grand theft and vandalism at a Westminster music school
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1243 hrs., the pictured suspect is wanted in reference to a grand theft and vandalism that occurred at the Westminster Arts Academy (14441 Beach Blvd). The suspect was recently denied a job application with the business and is believed to have committed these crimes...
localocnews.com
Costa Mesa man arrested after alleged carjacking and police pursuit, in Newport Beach
Alfredo M. Hopgood of Costa Mesa, a 26-year-old felon, was arrested today after allegedly carjacking two people at gunpoint today, at about 3:33 p.m., near Fashion Island, in Newport Beach. Hopgood allegedly stole one vehicle and then carjacked another vehicle, at gunpoint, after the first vehicle became disabled after he...
localocnews.com
Suspect nicknamed Dung Body pleads guilty to running illegal casinos in Santa Ana and bribing a police officer
SANTA ANA, California – A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying $128,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed today in federal court.
RELATED PEOPLE
localocnews.com
The Santa Ana Police union’s attorney responds to the City of Santa Ana’s latest press release
On October 7, 2022, the City of Santa Ana again issued a press releases boasting that two lawsuits had been dismissed with prejudice. This press release appears to be intentionally misleading giving the impression that the lawsuits have been completely dismissed. This appears to be a standard operating procedure for the City regarding the pending lawsuits and an effort to sway public opinion.
localocnews.com
DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint
ANAHEIM, Calif. (October 6, 2022) – The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Friday, October 7, 2022 near Beach Boulevard and Orange Avenue starting at 6:00 P.M. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary...
localocnews.com
Two men arrested for multiple burglaries in O.C. and adjacent counties
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 5, 2022): Two men were arrested today in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
localocnews.com
OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022
Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Two more ridiculous Santa Ana police union lawsuits dismissed
Two separate lawsuits filed against Santa Ana City Manager Kristine Ridge, City Attorney Sonia Carvalho and Director of Human Resources Jason Motsick by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) have been dismissed with prejudice. (With prejudice means the lawsuits cannot be filed again). The first lawsuit also had POA President Gerry Serrano as a plaintiff, while the second lawsuit named “Doe Officers” as additional plaintiffs.
localocnews.com
OCTA, state transportation officials, declare emergency to stabilize railroad tracks in south Orange County
The Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors at a special meeting today unanimously declared an emergency need for railroad track stabilization in southern San Clemente. The Board vote clears the way for CEO Darrell E. Johnson and OCTA staff to take the quick and necessary actions needed to secure...
localocnews.com
Pacific Surfliner service temporarily suspended south of Irvine Station
The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service south of Irvine until further notice for emergency track repairs. Consultations with geologists, geotechnical engineers, and surveyors revealed that there may...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
October 6, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022: Today: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a.
localocnews.com
OC Health Care Agency announces launch of the Drug and Alcohol Misuse and Mortality Dashboard
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA), Mental Health and Recovery Services (MHRS) is announcing the launch of a data dashboard reporting Orange County Drug and Alcohol Misuse and Mortality trends for the purpose of informing mental health providers, researchers and policymakers in targeting services to specific demographic and geographic areas most at risk of drug and alcohol misuse.
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Newport Beach Needs Candidates That Will Work for Us
Newport Beach City Council office is a non-partisan position. We need individuals who will work full time on Council and have the intentions of living in this City the rest of their lives. The Council makes decisions about almost everything that goes on in Newport Beach. Residents vote in every...
localocnews.com
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting October 11, 2022
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68232/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A review of the General Plan Circulation Element update, including proposed new goals and...
Comments / 0