Gary Gilligan never thought his involvement in Newcastle’s Mountain Mandarin Festival would grow to what it is today. “I opened a restaurant in Newcastle, and my opening day was the same day as the second mandarin festival downtown,” said Gilligan. “When you have a business in Newcastle, since there's so few of them, you're part of the business association that started the mandarin festival.”

NEWCASTLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO