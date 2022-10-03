Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville approves new Economic Development Strategy
Roseville City Council members approved the new Economic Development Strategy at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The Roseville economic development department creates a new strategy every five years to “enhance economic vitality” in the city, according to economic development director Melissa Anguiano. “This is just the guidebook and...
sacramentocityexpress.com
The City’s updated sidewalk ordinance has gone into effect. How will it be enforced?
The City of Sacramento’s updated sidewalk ordinance, which protects people’s rights to safely travel along sidewalks and enter and exit buildings, went into effect Sept. 23. The updated ordinance, which the City Council amended in August, requires at least four feet of space on sidewalks to remain clear...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks on homelessness, city safety
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is considered one of the fastest-growing major cities in California, and with that growth comes a number of challenges. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg sat down with KCRA 3 on Thursday, where he touched on several topics of concern for city residents, including:. The ordinance banning...
Roseville Parkway widening project to help improve traffic near the Westfield Galleria mall
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Traffic around the Westfield Galleria and Fountains at Roseville is something mallgoers are familiar with, but there could be some relief for congestion in the area. Roseville spokesperson Helen Dyda says the city is planning improvements for the stretch of Roseville Parkway between Creekside Ridge Drive...
Narcan will soon be available at Sacramento schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District is updating its policy when it comes to giving students medication on campus. That update will include medication to treat an emergency drug overdose. Many parents told FOX40 News it is a good thing, especially with the ongoing opioid crisis. Parents and students can expect […]
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
Mountain Democrat
Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced
Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis and Rocklin settle Costco dispute
After two years of litigation, the Loomis Town Council approved a settlement with the city of Rocklin on Oct. 6, paving the way for a Loomis Costco on Sierra College Boulevard. Loomis officials approved the negotiated settlement during a special meeting Oct. 6. Loomis Town Manager Sean Rabé said the...
Amazon to begin hiring seasonal workers in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Amazon announced on Thursday that it is looking to hire 20,000 seasonal workers for several California locations, including some in the Sacramento area. Locally, Amazon will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions in customer fulfillment and transportation at their Sacramento, Stockton and Truckee-Grass Valley locations. Other locations include: Bakersfield, […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer High School to cut ribbon on new Learning Commons Building
The Placer Union High School District Board of Trustees, in conjunction with the administration of Placer High School, is celebrating the opening of the newly constructed Learning Commons Building, its modernized classrooms and providing a peek under the construction hood of the iconic Earl Crabbe Gym at a ribbon-cutting ceremony/open house Monday, Oct. 10, at 5:30 pm.
Northern California’s haunted sandstone castle
IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — Just an hour away from Sacramento, is a rust orange sandstone castle, perched on a hilltop overlooking a small town, that holds more than 60-year of unpleasant memories. Brief History Preston School of Industry was opened on June 13, 1894 with Preston Castle serving as the main building for the school. […]
goldcountrymedia.com
State of the Community: Gary Gilligan has directed Mandarin Festival for 15 years
Gary Gilligan never thought his involvement in Newcastle’s Mountain Mandarin Festival would grow to what it is today. “I opened a restaurant in Newcastle, and my opening day was the same day as the second mandarin festival downtown,” said Gilligan. “When you have a business in Newcastle, since there's so few of them, you're part of the business association that started the mandarin festival.”
sacramentocityexpress.com
Landscape watering rules change Nov. 1. Here are three things to know
City Utilities staff are reminding people that on Nov. 1 residents and businesses must change how they water landscapes, including their lawns. The change is part of the City’s water conservation ordinance, which was created in 2017. Here are three of the biggest things people should know:. 1. Water...
KCRA.com
Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters battling fire in Butte County rice fields
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:48 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are battling the Nelson Fire burning in rice fields north of Richvale, according to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At about 2:45 p.m., firefighters said the fire remains at 20-30 acres and is moving at a slow rate of spread. They say...
CBS News
Front Street Animal Shelter at capacity, waives pet adoption fees through October 7
SACRAMENTO - The Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is making it a little easier to adopt a pet. On Tuesday, the shelter announced on social media that it's at capacity, and through October 7, all pet adoptions are free. The shelter says nearly 100 animals are looking for a new home.
California schools informing students and parents about Narcan
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know
Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
The issues near X Street and Broadway, explained | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Neighbors and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela say issues began piling up near X Street and Broadway when homeless encampments were moved from under the W/X Freeway early this summer. In August, Jamba Juice closed its doors, and a few weeks later, Starbucks did too — citing safety...
