Larry Lee Emig, 1943 – 2022
Eagleville, MO: Larry Lee Emig, 79, Eagleville, MO passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. He was born to Darlene (Lantz) and Gerald Emig on July 9, 1943. Larry was the second oldest of 7 children. When Larry was born the family lived two miles Southeast of Kellerton,...
Dale Vernon Gentry, 1931-2022
Bethany, MO: Dale Vernon Gentry, 91, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. He was born on June 8, 1931, in Bethany, Missouri the son of John and Lillian (Clark) Gentry. On May 24, 1953, he married Clara Belle Beeks in Martinsville, Missouri. She...
Bulldogs lose to Putnam County Midgets 55-14
Bethany, MO: The South Harrison Bulldogs football team traveled out to Unionville to face off against the Putnam County Midgets last Friday. The Bulldogs showed some sparks of potential throughout the game, but struggled to get the momentum going throughout the game. By the end of the game, Putnam County had a good lead on the Bulldogs, winning 55 to 14.
Man charged with fleeing officer, endangering child
Bethany, MO: A Bethany man was charged with resisting arrest and allowing his minor child to steer his vehicle following an incident on 220th Avenue on Sept. 18, according to the sheriff's department.
