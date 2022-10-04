It was August 10, 2010, when Bob Borson, FAIA, first conceived of the “Low-Cost Modern Home Challenge” with the intent to go through a design process that would help the industry understand how to design a modern house that people could afford and would actually want to live in. What I learned was that this is almost impossible to achieve. Fast forward 12 years and I am going to give it another go, with some slightly modified parameters.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO