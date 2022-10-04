Read full article on original website
Haute-dog cuisine: US restaurant caters to canine gourmets
Does your dog like fine dining? "Dogs are amazing, because what you see is what you get, right?
Building Design & Construction
Life of an Architect Podcast Ep. 110: Modern Home Challenge
It was August 10, 2010, when Bob Borson, FAIA, first conceived of the “Low-Cost Modern Home Challenge” with the intent to go through a design process that would help the industry understand how to design a modern house that people could afford and would actually want to live in. What I learned was that this is almost impossible to achieve. Fast forward 12 years and I am going to give it another go, with some slightly modified parameters.
Print Magazine
Stonemason Nicholas Benson is Carving Out Appreciation for Handcraft in the Digital Era
It’s not uncommon for children to follow in the professional footsteps of their parents. Sometimes it just makes sense to practice the same career as your father, or get into the family business. But what’s more out of the ordinary is when that family business is hand-carving letters into stone— especially in 2022.
vinlove.net
In Bac Lieu, there is a very special architectural theater, inspired by Vietnamese symbols
The whole project with special architecture, including the theater, was invested with great expense and was confirmed as a Vietnamese record. Referring to the famous tourist attractions of the Mekong Delta region, tourists often think of Can Tho with Ninh Kieu wharf, floating markets and rivers, to Ben Tre with leaning coconut trees or to Ca Mau cape. However, few people know that in this area there is also an extremely rich Bac Lieu.
