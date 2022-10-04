Read full article on original website
my40.tv
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
my40.tv
2 proposed south Buncombe developments to go before county officials Oct. 12
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two developments proposed for the southern part of Buncombe County would add almost 400 apartments and townhouses. One of the complexes would go along Sheehan Road and would include 260 apartments, two dog parks, a clubhouse and a pool. The other development proposes 120 townhomes...
my40.tv
'We wanted to be involved': Construction begins on BeLoved Asheville's tiny home village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than a year of planning and preparations, hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing in East Asheville. That was the sight Friday, Oct. 7 -- of a new project for extremely affordable housing. BeLoved Asheville is behind the 12 tiny home village off...
my40.tv
Community donations, grant to fund expansion of Transylvania County homeless shelter
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County’s only full-time homeless shelter is planning an expansion. The Haven of Transylvania County expansion will be funded by a grant and community donations. “People stay here six months, sometimes longer than that, however long it takes to get them housed,” executive director...
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
my40.tv
5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
my40.tv
Developers submit preliminary plans for boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Developers have submitted preliminary plans to build a five-story boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville. According to the current plans, the Marriott-branded hotel would be located on Depot Street, near the historic courthouse. It would have 75 rooms and two leased spaces for retail or restaurants.
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules
The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
my40.tv
Coat giveaway to begin Oct. 18 at Eblen Charities in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 1,000 coats and winter items were collected during this year's Spring Clean Coat Drive, and those garments will be distributed later this month. Eblen Charities Coat Distribution is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday,...
my40.tv
Study to look at impacts of floating solar panels at North Fork Reservoir, Lake Julian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Solar panels floating in two local bodies of water could become a reality in the future. The city of Asheville and Buncombe County are considering the solar energy systems at the North Fork Reservoir and at Lake Julian. The feasibility studies will look at the...
my40.tv
Officials to hold public open house, virtual presentation this month on Max Patch's future
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — New restrictions were instated last summer by the U.S Forest Service because of what officials said was an ongoing littering problem at Max Patch in Madison County. Those restrictions have included no more camping, fires or large crowds. Now, officials are looking to improve...
my40.tv
Haywood County leaders debate how best to regulate needle exchange programs
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Needle exchange programs are meant to help drug users avoid overdoses and diseases and find assistance. But some Haywood County residents said local efforts aren't working and they want local leaders to take more action to control how needle exchanges work. Numerous complaints about...
Automotive company announces expansion plans in the Upstate
Boysen USA, an automotive exhaust system manufacturer, is expanding its South Carolina presence with a new operation and facility in Spartanburg County
my40.tv
'If it wasn't for the testing, I'd be dead,' NC firefighters struggle with workers' comp
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For two decades, North Carolina firefighters have been denied occupational cancer benefits. Essentially, they have to die before their families get financial help with medical bills. That changed with a pilot cancer benefits program that began in 2022, but still some claims are denied. Attorneys...
my40.tv
Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
my40.tv
Gas trackers show climbing fuel prices in WNC, across the US
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The nationwide average for a gallon of regular gas is now more than it was a month ago, according to Triple A, and decreased oil production will likely send prices even higher. Prices are up 7 cents in a week and are a nickel more...
my40.tv
Group rallies downtown, demands justice in unsolved Asheville killings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of people gathered outside the Asheville Police Department on Friday demanding justice in unsolved killings. Members of the Society Against Violence Everywhere, or SAVE, are calling for an end to the violence and pleading with local leaders to hold offenders accountable. Organizer Teresa...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Schools across the nation have been hit with fake threats of an active shooter. The latest happened Wednesday involving numerous schools in South Carolina, including Greenville High School. Police received a call from an unknown man stating that there was a shooting at the school. The police were able to quickly determine that the threat was a hoax.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
my40.tv
Asheville Regional Airport travelers can soon enroll in TSA expedited screening program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Air travelers who often use Asheville Regional Airport will soon be able to enroll in a TSA precheck program that expedites the screening process for many. The IdentoGo TSA PreCheck Mobile truck will be coming to Asheville Regional Airport for just under two weeks --...
