FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartSan Diego, CA
The Future of San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life San DiegoSan Diego, CA
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Two new San Diego guaranteed income programs give up to $1,000 a month to low-income familiesBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Coast News
SANDAG board temporarily removes road-user charge
REGION — The San Diego Association of Governments board of directors approved the removal of a controversial road-user charge during its Sept. 23 meeting. The charge is a per-mile fee allocated to all motorists and has been a lightning rod since SANDAG staff introduced the plan two years ago as part of its Regional Transportation Plan.
Coast News
Escondido to consider additional rules for sidewalk vendors
ESCONDIDO — The city of Escondido is considering local regulations for sidewalk vendors in response to a number of complaints over the past few years. In August, Councilmember Mike Morasco requested that City Attorney Mike McGuinness bring back an update on sidewalk vending regulations after receiving some of those complaints.
Coast News
Carlsbad outlines traffic safety initiatives
CARLSBAD — The City Council approved more than a dozen initiatives, including a resolution to consider Vision Zero, on Sept. 27 to address traffic safety as part of the city’s ongoing state of emergency regarding e-bikes and vehicles. The city has experienced a significant increase, more than 200%,...
Coast News
Carlsbad Boulevard restriping project gets council approval
CARLSBAD — Carlsbad Boulevard is set to get a makeover as part of a citywide push for increased traffic safety. During its Sept. 27 meeting, the Carlsbad City Council approved restriping along Carlsbad Boulevard and reducing the southbound lanes from Manzano Lane to Island Way to a single lane.
Coast News
Meet Barb Grice, Executive Director of the San Dieguito Heritage Museum
Barb Grice’s family is engrained in the history of Encinitas. Her dad, Bob Grice, was a descendent of Encinitas pioneers. When his great-grandparents arrived with their family in 1883, they doubled the population of Encinitas from 11 to 22! He was born years later, in 1920, in the same ranch house as his mother, on a hilltop property that now is part of the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course.
Coast News
City to replace Oceanside pier’s outdated utilities
OCEANSIDE — The city has hired Jilk Heavy Construction for nearly $5.6 million to replace outdated utilities on the downtown pier. Utilities at the pier, such as potable water, wastewater, natural gas, electrical and communications networks, have reached the end of a 35-year lifetime after operating in a harsh marine environment. The pier’s natural gas line was replaced in 1999.
Coast News
Mission Hills High School principal placed on leave
SAN MARCOS — Mission Hills High School principal Cliff Mitchell has been placed on leave as the San Marcos Unified School District reviews a “concern” shared with administrators, district officials confirmed. According to San Marcos Unified spokesperson Amy Ventetuolo, the district was made aware of a concern...
Coast News
Top vegan cookie company relies on Cox Business to bring in the dough
In 2015, San Diegan Maya Madsen had two kids in college and started a “side hustle” making plant- based vegan cookies to help pay for their expenses. She ventured out to local farmers markets and community events, and by 2020, Maya’s Cookies had grown in popularity and Madsen was ready to open her first retail location in central San Diego.
Coast News
Pacific Ridge Open House, Oct. 22
At Pacific Ridge, students in grades 6 – 12 are equipped and inspired to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world. They learn to confidently approach new ideas, ask the right questions, and think beyond what’s in front of them to make connections and find their path.
Coast News
Lancer Day Parade celebrates CHS
CARLSBAD — Teenagers in Carlsbad have been building Lancer Day floats, electing homecoming queens and marching in the Lancer Day Parade for almost as long as Carlsbad High School has existed. Dedicated in 1957, the high school graduated its first class in 1958 and celebrated its first Lancer Day...
Coast News
Goodguys: ‘America’s favorite car show’ returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds
Goodguys — “America’s Favorite Car Show” — returned to the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the second time this year, on Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, complete with a new name: the 1st Meguiar’s So-Cal Nationals, presented by BASF. While much had remained the same,...
