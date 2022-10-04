Read full article on original website
The SAPD arrested a suspect who allegedly stole over $1M worth of COVID-19 tests
Santa Ana PD 02/23/2022 Wanted Wednesday suspect Carlitos Peralta, a 33-year-old, was taken into custody on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Peralta was the Warehouse Manager of the “Covid Clinic” located at 3401 W. MacArthur Boulevard, City of Santa Ana. “Covid Clinic” has seven warehouses throughout the nation where they store and ship Covid-19 tests to customers such as clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels. Peralta had access to the shipping and delivery system from the various warehouses.
Man arrested following more than eight-hour police standoff in Costa Mesa
COSTA MESA, Calif (Oct. 7, 2022) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) today announced the arrest of a suspect in Costa Mesa after a more than eight-hour standoff involving special agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) and CMPD officers. The suspect was prohibited from owning firearms due to a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence, and had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.
Suspect wanted for grand theft and vandalism at a Westminster music school
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1243 hrs., the pictured suspect is wanted in reference to a grand theft and vandalism that occurred at the Westminster Arts Academy (14441 Beach Blvd). The suspect was recently denied a job application with the business and is believed to have committed these crimes...
The SAPD is searching for a missing elderly woman
Missing Person Alicia Montes was last seen on 10/07/2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m. walking westbound 5th Street. She was wearing brown top, black jeans, black purse and white shoes. Missing Person: Alicia Montes (83) Santa Ana. Description: Female, 5’03” tall, 100 lbs., and silver hair with burgundy tips.
NBPD Arrests Suspected Carjacker
On Monday, Oct. 4, at approximately 3:33 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received a call of a carjacking in the area of Fashion Island. The suspect initially stole one vehicle at gunpoint; however, when the vehicle became disabled, he exited and carjacked a second vehicle at gunpoint.
Suspect nicknamed Dung Body pleads guilty to running illegal casinos in Santa Ana and bribing a police officer
SANTA ANA, California – A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying $128,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed today in federal court.
A car broke through a sidewall at the 5 Freeway and Red Hill Ave. onto El Camino Real
The Tustin Police Department is advising commuters to please avoid the area of Red Hill Ave, the I-5 freeway, and El Camino Real due to a traffic collision. Tustin police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Authority with the aftermath of the traffic collision. Initial...
The Santa Ana Police union’s attorney responds to the City of Santa Ana’s latest press release
On October 7, 2022, the City of Santa Ana again issued a press releases boasting that two lawsuits had been dismissed with prejudice. This press release appears to be intentionally misleading giving the impression that the lawsuits have been completely dismissed. This appears to be a standard operating procedure for the City regarding the pending lawsuits and an effort to sway public opinion.
Two men arrested for multiple burglaries in O.C. and adjacent counties
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 5, 2022): Two men were arrested today in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Two more ridiculous Santa Ana police union lawsuits dismissed
Two separate lawsuits filed against Santa Ana City Manager Kristine Ridge, City Attorney Sonia Carvalho and Director of Human Resources Jason Motsick by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) have been dismissed with prejudice. (With prejudice means the lawsuits cannot be filed again). The first lawsuit also had POA President Gerry Serrano as a plaintiff, while the second lawsuit named “Doe Officers” as additional plaintiffs.
OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022
Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint
ANAHEIM, Calif. (October 6, 2022) – The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Friday, October 7, 2022 near Beach Boulevard and Orange Avenue starting at 6:00 P.M. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary...
Cypress College President to participate in event modeled after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to raise money for homelessness, food insecurity in Orange County Award
It might be easy to overlook the challenges of affordability in Orange County, a region known for its affluence, opulent coastal homes, and television series glorifying the idyllic living of the wealthy residents. Cypress College President JoAnna Schilling, Ph.D. admits that even she was stunned when she learned of the economic challenges facing many of her students.
Pacific Surfliner service temporarily suspended south of Irvine Station
The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service south of Irvine until further notice for emergency track repairs. Consultations with geologists, geotechnical engineers, and surveyors revealed that there may...
Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 29
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around...
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Oct. 7
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
MainPlace Mall to host Día de los Muertos on Oct. 29 and Trick or Treating on Oct. 31
MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will host a series of events in recognition of Día de los Muertos on Saturday, October 29th, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. as well as in-mall trick-or-treating at participating MainPlace Mall retailers on Monday, October 31st, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
PHOTOS: Spirit showcased at Orange County homecoming football games
Santa Ana High School fans cheer on the Saints Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium on Homecoming. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Once again, there was lots of spirit among fans and pep squad and band members during high school football games last week. Santa Ana High...
City Considers Potential New Facebook Page to Keep Public Informed
