“Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” Will Offer Free Classes and “Walk with a Doc” to Learn About the Benefits of Walking on October 8 at The Water’s Edge

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – This weekend, the “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” will offer its “Walk with a Doc” in addition to its ongoing classes, which are all set against scenic views of our Corpus Christi Bay at The Water’s Edge.

Join us at 8:00 a.m. for the “Walk with a Doc,” a doctor-led group walk in a safe and fun setting to learn about health and make new friends. The event is FREE and open to everyone! Future walks are held on the 2nd Saturday of every month. On October 8, Dr. Matt Bayazitoglu will present information about the benefits of walking for the adult walk. Dr. Maria Narcise will adjust the presentation on the same topic for the children’s walk. Register for this event today!

You can also join us from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for a FREE fitness class of your choice. Sign up for the ‘Back to Basics’ Fitness, Yoga, or Zumba class.

Our community partner, H-E-B, will provide fruit and water for all participants.

Come and walk, jog, run, or bike along the event’s designated 1.5-mile Fitness Lane (one way). The route begins along the seawall at The Water’s Edge, northbound, towards the American Bank Center, with the turnaround just before the barge dock entrance.

In coordination with Victor Betancourt of VFit Productions and the City’s Parks & Recreation Department, the City will offer “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” exercise and wellness events for ages eight and older, of all abilities and skill levels, on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Water’s Edge, 402 S. Shoreline Boulevard. The classes are held at the Islanders Pavilion next to the playground. The class schedule is available online.

Register today for the free fitness classes at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit. Class sessions are limited to 30 participants per class. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water, as appropriate, for their workout. All participants receive a punch card to record each Saturday attended. A completed punch card is eligible for a prize!

The public is also invited to provide feedback and suggestions on “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” by participating in a short online survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5NWBLF2, open now through October 31, 2022.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 in advance.

For more information about Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront, visit www.cctexas.com/safefunfit.