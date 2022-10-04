Discover Burien’s next After Hours will be at its Makerspace on Wed., Oct. 19

Discover Burien’s next Business After Hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, from 5 – 7 p.m. at its Makerspace.

“Join us for an evening of networking, refreshments and prizes!”

This month will be co-sponsored by Discover Burien’s Makerspace and InnerActivate (scroll down to learn more about them).

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, from 5 – 7 p.m. WHERE: 611 SW 152nd Street, Burien, WA 98166 (map below) – NOTE: enter through lower-level alley parking lot in the alley off SW 153rd Street (orange doors). DETAILS: Refreshments and snacks will be served. We will have a sign-up sheet if you’re interested in being a host in 2023. RSVP: Open to all current Discover Burien members. We also welcome prospective members to attend one after hours event. Special Offer: Submit your company logo for a custom lasered gift!

About Discover Burien Makerspace

The Makerspace is a unique and creative space equipped with tools and components to design, create and craft a huge variety of products.

We also offer classes throughout the month and our space is staffed to allow for creators to come create.

About InnerActivate:

InnerActivate is a digital marketing agency that is dedicated to helping businesses of any size by providing services in organic search, local listing management, reputation management, web design and analysis. We offer free consultations of ANY business.