Bethany, MO: The South Harrison Bulldogs football team traveled out to Unionville to face off against the Putnam County Midgets last Friday. The Bulldogs showed some sparks of potential throughout the game, but struggled to get the momentum going throughout the game. By the end of the game, Putnam County had a good lead on the Bulldogs, winning 55 to 14.

PUTNAM COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO