ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, NC

Twin Rivers YMCA offering 24-hour open house event

By Erin Langley, Eastern Carolina YMCA
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQkA3_0iLbc1FZ00

NEW BERN, N.C. — The Twin Rivers YMCA will be hosting a 24-hour open house event beginning Friday at 11:30 AM.

Community members, guests and members of the YMCA will have access to the fitness facility and scheduled events through Saturday at no cost. The fitness facility will be open overnight and activities will take place throughout the 24-hour event. The aquatic facility will operate under normal operating hours.

Scheduled events include group fitness classes, staff meet and greet, extended child-watch hours, family movie, open-gym for basketball, fall-festival games, food trucks, and dance-a-thon. A complete schedule can be found on the Twin Rivers YMCA website.

“We are proud to be part of the Craven, Pamlico and Jones County communities,” says Eastern Carolina YMCA President and CEO, David Heggie. “More than just a gym, the YMCA is a place where everyone shares a sense of belonging while they experience programs that build healthier spirit, mind and body.”

Anyone who joins the Y during the 24-hour period will have access to an exclusive membership offer to waive the joining fee and first month, prorated membership payment, paying nothing until November.

The open house event will also kick-start the Y’s Annual Campaign which raises funds to support the Financial Assistance Program, as well as other various programs offered by the Y. The Financial Assistance Program ensures all individuals and families are able to become active members and participants at a rate that fits their budget. This program is possible thanks to the many generous donors who support the YMCA’s Annual Campaign.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for new Aces for Autism campus

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Aces for Autism along with local community members and officials will be gathering for a special groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday. ‘Aces for Autism’ changes family’s life in Greenville WNCT’s Aces for Autism page The event will be held to mark the kick‐off of construction of the Ron & Rose Bowen Family Autism […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

BCCC’s Lester Library to host second event in series

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Louise R. Lester Foundation Library at Beaufort County Community College continues its History, Mystery, and Art Community Voices series, with the second event taking place on October 27. Presentations feature local talent or focus on little-known events/ideas from BCCC’s service area, offering insight and intrigue for those in attendance. All presentations […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Annual Ocean Fest returns to Surf City, supports good cause

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The 3rd annual Ocean Fest is now underway through Saturday. Ocean Fests’ motto is “to surf and protect” and they plan to do just that with this year’s festival.   Friday’s festivities included a concert featuring bands like Arklight Sound System and Regulation Larry. There were multiple beer gardens, too. […]
SURF CITY, NC
WNCT

Annual Dickinson After Dark Beer Festival happening Friday night

The annual Dickinson After dark Beer Festival will be happening Friday night from 7-10 p.m. on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville. Annual Dickinson After Dark Beer Festival happening …. The annual Dickinson After dark Beer Festival will be happening Friday night from 7-10 p.m. on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville. Annual Ocean...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craven County, NC
Lifestyle
Pamlico County, NC
Government
Craven County, NC
Government
Jones County, NC
Government
City
New Bern, NC
County
Jones County, NC
Craven County, NC
Sports
County
Pamlico County, NC
County
Craven County, NC
WNCT

Greenville now sipping, strolling in new social districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville launched its two social districts, Uptown and Dickinson Avenue, on Thursday. Those two districts now allow people to carry alcoholic drinks outside of businesses and into other participating places, but there are certain rules with the districts. There are boundaries people have to stay with their drinks, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

PCC students from health science programs participate in training event

 WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College health sciences students took part in training last week that gave them a better perspective of the teamwork that goes into providing quality patient care. Held Sept. 29, “Interprofessional Simulation Day” involved students from PCC’s cardiovascular sonography, emergency medical science, medical sonography, nursing, occupational therapy assistant (OTA), radiography and […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

68th Swansboro Mullet Festival happening this weekend

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening this weekend is the 68th annual Mullet Festival in Swansboro! Let’s Go Out festivals and other events The festival kicks off Saturday with a street parade in downtown Swansboro at 9 am. Festival goers can taste fried mullet served all around the festival, participate in a mullet toss, attend a […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

SECU Foundation provides $2 million grant for new child advocacy and resource center in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – SECU Foundation recently presented a $2 million check to One Place, an Onslow County non-profit dedicated to protecting children and families, supporting healthy child development, and connecting families in need with supportive resources. One Place will use the grant to assist with the construction of a new child advocacy and resource facility, […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House#Ymca#The Twin Rivers Ymca
WNCT

Local girl makes 108 bookbags for students in need

SIMPSON, N.C. (WNCT) — In April, we first told you about a Simpson Girl Scout with Troop 3003. Madison Wallace was behind an effort to collect donations to give to students in need. We have an update on her “School Sacks for Kids” effort. Her mom, Michelle, said Madison collected 108 backpacks to give back […]
SIMPSON, NC
WNCT

BCCC students attend ‘Better Skills, Better Jobs’ career fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. –– Beaufort County Community College TRIO scholars attended the Better Skills, Better Jobs Career Fair at the Greenville Convention Center on September 29. Dressed in professional interview attire, they were prepared to speak with more than 100 potential employers about employment opportunities.  Representatives from various community resources were there to offer services to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Aces for Autism changes family’s life in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many families are impacted by autism, a developmental disorder that impacts communication and behaviors. As of 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism is found in one in 44 children. That number includes children right here in Greenville. Aces for Autism is a non-profit organization, based here […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees to meet

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees will meet to receive an update on recent Marine Fisheries Commission activity and to review the 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission meeting schedule. The advisory committee meetings will be held in-person and can be viewed online on YouTube. Those who wish to speak during the […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WNCT

New sushi restaurant in Greenville off to very tasty start

A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can't get enough. New sushi restaurant in Greenville off to very tasty …. A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can't get enough. Annual Ocean Fest returns to Surf City, supports …. The 3rd annual Ocean Fest...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Spectrum awarded NC GREAT grant for Pamlico County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spectrum on Thursday announced it has been awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant of more than $1.3 million to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to nearly 330 homes and small businesses in Pamlico County. Combined with the state grant of more than $1.3 million […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville teen featured as 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award honorable mention

SAN FRANCISCO (WNCT) — A Greenville teen has been recognized for his environmental activism. David Yoon, 16, is one of sixteen environmental activists from across the world to receive a 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award, Action For Nature announced this week. This award recognized children ages 8-16 who are assisting with environmental problems. Since 2003, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Spooky Special: Country Squire in Duplin County

NOTE: Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A little girl is one of the permanent residents […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

MumFest back in New Bern this weekend

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern this weekend, kicking off a month-long celebration. MumFest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday in the streets of downtown New Bern. The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by BMX riders, trampoline and ariel performers, musical guests, and more.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

ECU swim team sweeps home meet

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Hosting its first meet of the season, the East Carolina women’s swimming team earned wins over Barton College (194.0-49.0), Campbell (159.0-84.0) and Chowan (196.0-29.0) behind 11 individual wins Friday inside Minges Natatorium. “Great to pick up some wins tonight,” ECU Head Coach Matt Jabs said. “We improved on last week and I […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville social districts start Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s two social districts will begin operations on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The city says both of its social districts, the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District, will operate Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Social districts allow people to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy