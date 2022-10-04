Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tryon Daily Bulletin
New Dollar General building under review by Landrum Council
Recently annexed land still awaiting second reading from Council. LANDRUM––Last March, Landrum City Council held a first reading to annex a portion of unincorporated acreage of Spartanburg County into the City of Landrum. Property owner Bill Robinson requested the annexation for the 9.88 acres, and 6.41 acres was...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Glorious Trees of Pearson’s Falls and Glen
The Tryon Garden Club is excited to announced a new tree identification project at. Pearson’s Falls! There are over 57 species of trees and woody shrubs within Pearson’s Falls. Glen. To help visitors learn to identify some of our trees, the Pearson’s Falls tree team has. added...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
For the Love of Bats
Join Conserving Carolina for a free lecture entitled, “For the Love of Bats”, presented by Tanya Poole, NC Wildlife Resources Commission Education Specialist, on Saturday, October 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Anne Elizabeth Suratt Nature Center at Walnut Creek Preserve. Join us to learn about the only...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Empty Bowls Fundraiser for Outreach is October 14
After a 3 year pandemic pause, Empty Bowls is back – Friday, October 14 from 4-7PM at Parker-Binns Vineyard in Mill Spring! Outreach’s Empty Bowls event, sponsored by Artistry Above, HomeTrust Bank and Saluda Outfitters, is a fundraiser that raises both money and awareness to the plight of hunger and food insecurity in Polk County and around the world.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tryon Presbyterian Church presents Chamber Singers concert Oct. 16
Tryon Presbyterian Church invites the community to a performance by the Chamber Singers of Spartanburg’s First Presbyterian Church Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. The concert will take place in the TPC sanctuary, 430 Harmon Field Road in Tryon. The Chamber Singers is a 30-voice ensemble of singers from...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Annual Pumpkin Patch opens in Landrum
Landrum United Methodist Church opened over weekend for fall season. LANDRUM––The Landrum United Methodist Church (LUMC) opened their annual pumpkin Patch last Saturday at the church. For fifteen years, LUMC has hosted their pumpkin patch just outside the church’s door. This is their third consecutive year taking donations...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk Middle bests Rugby for East Division volleyball crown
Polk County High’s volleyball team raced to gather behind Polk County Middle’s bench Wednesday, each player holding one finger aloft to signal the match point held by the Wolverines. The varsity Wolverines seemed as ready to celebrate as their younger counterparts, and why not? Polk Middle stood on...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Landrum High School’s homecoming week started Wednesday
LANDRUM––Starting early this week, Landrum High School began celebrating homecoming. On Wednesday, LHS had a homecoming parade down East Rutherford St. in Landrum from 4-5 that evening. Landrum Police Department’s Chief Coffin and Officer Davis led the parade through town, along with all the homecoming queens and class...
