Columbus, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

New Dollar General building under review by Landrum Council

Recently annexed land still awaiting second reading from Council. LANDRUM––Last March, Landrum City Council held a first reading to annex a portion of unincorporated acreage of Spartanburg County into the City of Landrum. Property owner Bill Robinson requested the annexation for the 9.88 acres, and 6.41 acres was...
LANDRUM, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

The Glorious Trees of Pearson’s Falls and Glen

The Tryon Garden Club is excited to announced a new tree identification project at. Pearson’s Falls! There are over 57 species of trees and woody shrubs within Pearson’s Falls. Glen. To help visitors learn to identify some of our trees, the Pearson’s Falls tree team has. added...
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

For the Love of Bats

Join Conserving Carolina for a free lecture entitled, “For the Love of Bats”, presented by Tanya Poole, NC Wildlife Resources Commission Education Specialist, on Saturday, October 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Anne Elizabeth Suratt Nature Center at Walnut Creek Preserve. Join us to learn about the only...
MILL SPRING, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Empty Bowls Fundraiser for Outreach is October 14

After a 3 year pandemic pause, Empty Bowls is back – Friday, October 14 from 4-7PM at Parker-Binns Vineyard in Mill Spring! Outreach’s Empty Bowls event, sponsored by Artistry Above, HomeTrust Bank and Saluda Outfitters, is a fundraiser that raises both money and awareness to the plight of hunger and food insecurity in Polk County and around the world.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Columbus, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon Presbyterian Church presents Chamber Singers concert Oct. 16

Tryon Presbyterian Church invites the community to a performance by the Chamber Singers of Spartanburg’s First Presbyterian Church Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. The concert will take place in the TPC sanctuary, 430 Harmon Field Road in Tryon. The Chamber Singers is a 30-voice ensemble of singers from...
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Annual Pumpkin Patch opens in Landrum

Landrum United Methodist Church opened over weekend for fall season. LANDRUM––The Landrum United Methodist Church (LUMC) opened their annual pumpkin Patch last Saturday at the church. For fifteen years, LUMC has hosted their pumpkin patch just outside the church’s door. This is their third consecutive year taking donations...
LANDRUM, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk Middle bests Rugby for East Division volleyball crown

Polk County High’s volleyball team raced to gather behind Polk County Middle’s bench Wednesday, each player holding one finger aloft to signal the match point held by the Wolverines. The varsity Wolverines seemed as ready to celebrate as their younger counterparts, and why not? Polk Middle stood on...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Landrum High School’s homecoming week started Wednesday

LANDRUM––Starting early this week, Landrum High School began celebrating homecoming. On Wednesday, LHS had a homecoming parade down East Rutherford St. in Landrum from 4-5 that evening. Landrum Police Department’s Chief Coffin and Officer Davis led the parade through town, along with all the homecoming queens and class...
LANDRUM, SC

