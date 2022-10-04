Read full article on original website
‘Keep pounding for football, not each other’: Another fight breaks out during Panthers game
Queen City News obtained video of what appear to be two fans attacking one another.
Browns lose rookie running back to injury
The Cleveland Browns have officially placed rookie running back Jerome Ford on injured reserve.
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's seat is warming, and deservedly so
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s seat is getting warmer. His play-calling decisions that have invited second-guessing cost the Browns (2-2) in both of their losses, including Sunday’s 23-20 setback at Atlanta. Continuing problems with blown coverages on defense and blunders on special teams, the latter kept to a relative...
Matt Rhule seemingly throws Baker Mayfield under the bus
The Carolina Panthers are sticking with Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback in Week 5, but head coach Matt Rhule has seemingly put the former top overall pick on notice. The Panthers rank last in total offense through the early part of the season with just 262.3 yards per game....
Ross Tucker: Myles Garrett showed selfish behavior leading to absence; Browns should be very disappointed with 2-2 start
Ross Tucker talks about whether Myles Garrett showed selfish behavior leading to his absence against the Falcons, the overall outlook on the 2-2 start, why he still believes the Ravens are the best team in the AFC North, Chargers-Browns and more.
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. 49ers in Week 5
CBS (Single) Blue: San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis) Red: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo) Green: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green) Teal: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely) Yellow: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Fire Matt Rhule’ isn’t a slam-dunk move for the Carolina Panthers just yet. Here’s why.
The Carolina Panthers are off to a sluggish start in the third season of the Matt Rhule era. And while the fans at Bank of America Stadium were quick to voice their displeasure with the product on Sunday during a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — “Fire Rhule” chants audibly mixed with the more general booing — the best thing the Panthers can do is stay the course.
TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Cardinals in Week 5
The Eagles (4-0) and Cardinals (2-2) are set for what could be the game of the week as the two teams meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Arizona is led by quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, and tight end Zach Ertz as the team waits for DeAndre Hopkins to return in Week 7.
247Sports
Kevin Willard gets his first chance to end Maryland Basketball's recruiting drought vs Duke
Maryland basketball hasn't had much success recruiting against Duke over the years. The last the Terps won a recruiting battle over the Blue Devils, to be exact, was Danny Miller in 1998. Ironically, Miller ended up transferring to Notre Dame and missing out on national championship, but that's beside the point.
Move to Big Ten believed to not make sense for Cal, Oregon, Stanford, Washington
The former Fox president explains why those four schools are better off staying with Pac-12
NFL Week 5 picks against the spread: Pats, Bucs bounce back
We've seen plenty of parity across the NFL through the first four games of the 2022 season. There's only one undefeated team entering Week 5, and it's the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East division as a whole has impressed. In addition to the undefeated Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both are 3-1.
NFL・
Centre Daily
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) S Xavier Woods (hamstring) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee)
Angels GM Perry Minasian will look at 'opportunities' for team's roster in offseason
Angels general manager Perry Minasian spoke with reporters Thursday, discussing the team's shortcomings and list of improvements needed for the 2023 season.
MLB・
Eagles Offense Offers Glimpse Into What the Cardinals Should Have
The Arizona Cardinals head east to give Zach Ertz a reunion in the city where he won a Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team...
Considerable changes to 2022-23 Duke roster
At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn't ...
