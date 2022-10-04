North Myrtle Beach requiring permits for storm damage repairs, but fees are waived

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach is requiring building permits for storm damage repairs, but all permit fees are waived, according to the city.

Building permits can be submitted online and are usually approved within minutes, according to the city. Permits can also be applied for in person at City Hall.

Fees will not be waived for construction not related to storm damage, according to the city.

