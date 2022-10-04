ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
WFMY NEWS2

Dance festival brings together the best from North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Each year, the NC Dance Festival brings professional modern and contemporary dance choreography from NC artists to audiences across the state. The Festival provides up-close and personal experiences with dance through performances, classes, conversations, and more. It is a program coordinated by the Greensboro-based "Dance Project".
FOX8 News

Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter.  The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
Queen City News

Biplane crashes into house in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) –Emergency crews are on the scene after a single-engine biplane crashed in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Birkdale Drive in northwest Greensboro near the Piedmont Triad International Airport around 4:26 p.m. The Fisher Celebrity biplane was destroyed when it crashed into an unoccupied house. A window […]
WFMY NEWS2

Make a dish and win $400 at the Carolina Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winner, winner, chicken dinner. That's the saying, but in this case, it's which cooks used beer in their dish best at the Carolina Classic Fair. This week there were several food competitions at the fair, but on Thursday, the star of the show was beer from Appalachian Mountain Brewery.
macaronikid.com

Free Cake Square Monday Winston-Salem

Monday just got a little sweeter, and here is why. Free cake square Monday at Dewey's Bakery! That is right, every Monday you can walk into Dewey's Bakery and get yourself a little taste of heaven. Now, I warn you, chances are that you will not walk out after your one little cake square. If you are anything like us, you might walk out with a whole week's worth of treats. Trust me, with the amazing selection of cupcakes, custom cakes, cookies, and even ice cream, you have my word, you will have no trouble finding something the entire family will love.
thestokesnews.com

Stokes ROCKtober Fest takes the stage on Saturday

The Stokes County Arts Council’s inaugural celebration of rock n roll, Stokes Rocktober Fest, is set to kick-off this Saturday, October 8 at the King Central Park Amphitheatre, 302 Kirby Road in King. “For several years now, local residents have suggested to the Arts Council that there needs to...
WXII 12

Greensboro Harris Teeter awarded best pharmacy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocery store is celebrating an honor. Watch more Triad headlines in the video above. SingleCare named a Greensboro Harris Teeter as the winner of its fourth-annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This comes as October marks American Pharmacists Month. The location has...
FOX8 News

Year-round aquatics and community center coming to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People will soon be able to enjoy year-round swimming at a New Aquatic and Community Center. Crews have been working hard for about five months. The Veterans Memorial Park Swimming Pool, which was built more than seven decades ago, was demolished in May. Since then, the 25,000-square-foot facility located on Stadium […]
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

