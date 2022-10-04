Read full article on original website
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
Dance festival brings together the best from North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Each year, the NC Dance Festival brings professional modern and contemporary dance choreography from NC artists to audiences across the state. The Festival provides up-close and personal experiences with dance through performances, classes, conversations, and more. It is a program coordinated by the Greensboro-based "Dance Project".
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at local park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
What are the coolest things made in North Carolina? 2 from the Triad top the list
Two of the coolest things made in North Carolina are in fact products from Greensboro that both took off in 2015.
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers
Tal Blevins opened Machete Restaurant in Greensboro, NC just three weeks before the 2020 COVID lockdown. Fortunately, the restaurant was a hit from the beginning thanks to his unique style of building a foodie following.
Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter. The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
Beyond the rides, here are more fun things to see at the Carolina Classic Fair
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The sights, the smells, the feel of the fair, there's so much to do at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. This year, the fair got off to a late start due to Hurricane Ian, but now, the ferris wheel is whirling and the funnel cake is frying! While the rides and the food take center stage, there is more to the fair.
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Did you know Texas Pete hot sauce is made in North Carolina? Well, a Los Angeles man says he didn’t, and now he has filed a class action lawsuit against Winston-Salem-based T.W. Garner Food Co. for alleged false advertising. Where this all started According to the complaint, Philip White was at […]
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
Biplane crashes into house in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) –Emergency crews are on the scene after a single-engine biplane crashed in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Birkdale Drive in northwest Greensboro near the Piedmont Triad International Airport around 4:26 p.m. The Fisher Celebrity biplane was destroyed when it crashed into an unoccupied house. A window […]
Zack's Hot Dogs reveals renderings for third Burlington location
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Zack's Hot Dogs confirmed it will open a third location later this year. The owner said they plan to move into the old Steak-n-Shake building on Garden Road in Burlington. This location will be in addition to the decades-old location on Davis Street and an upcoming location inside Holly Hill Mall.
Make a dish and win $400 at the Carolina Classic Fair
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winner, winner, chicken dinner. That's the saying, but in this case, it's which cooks used beer in their dish best at the Carolina Classic Fair. This week there were several food competitions at the fair, but on Thursday, the star of the show was beer from Appalachian Mountain Brewery.
Family and friends honor Reshaun Cates with balloon release
Family and friends come together to mourn the loss of a Reshaun Cates who was shot and killed in Durham near Interstate-85 over the weekend.
Burlington Biscuitville to be remodeled, parts of older building to be auctioned off
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington landmark is set to be torn down and rebuilt. An octagon-shaped Biscuitville location has stood on South Church Street for decades. The Greensboro-based chain said the restaurant closed this week, ahead of a complete makeover. Some are sad to see the unique building go....
publicradioeast.org
NC professor receives grant to study social media impact on health of Black women
A professor at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has received a grant to study the impact social media has on Black women’s health. The research will focus specifically on younger generations who have grown up with social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok. The four-year grant...
macaronikid.com
Free Cake Square Monday Winston-Salem
Monday just got a little sweeter, and here is why. Free cake square Monday at Dewey's Bakery! That is right, every Monday you can walk into Dewey's Bakery and get yourself a little taste of heaven. Now, I warn you, chances are that you will not walk out after your one little cake square. If you are anything like us, you might walk out with a whole week's worth of treats. Trust me, with the amazing selection of cupcakes, custom cakes, cookies, and even ice cream, you have my word, you will have no trouble finding something the entire family will love.
thestokesnews.com
Stokes ROCKtober Fest takes the stage on Saturday
The Stokes County Arts Council’s inaugural celebration of rock n roll, Stokes Rocktober Fest, is set to kick-off this Saturday, October 8 at the King Central Park Amphitheatre, 302 Kirby Road in King. “For several years now, local residents have suggested to the Arts Council that there needs to...
WXII 12
Greensboro Harris Teeter awarded best pharmacy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocery store is celebrating an honor. Watch more Triad headlines in the video above. SingleCare named a Greensboro Harris Teeter as the winner of its fourth-annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This comes as October marks American Pharmacists Month. The location has...
Year-round aquatics and community center coming to Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People will soon be able to enjoy year-round swimming at a New Aquatic and Community Center. Crews have been working hard for about five months. The Veterans Memorial Park Swimming Pool, which was built more than seven decades ago, was demolished in May. Since then, the 25,000-square-foot facility located on Stadium […]
Crash with injuries closes I-40 east at South Elm Eugene St. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: ALL LANES HAVE SINCE REOPENED. A crash involving injuries leaves I-40 eastbound at South Elm Eugene Street closed, according to police. The area of the accident is expected to be closed until 10:45 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Drivers are asked...
