Andrew Moloney is ready for the test of Norbelto Jimenez, as the Aussie stylist continues to hunt down a fight with pound for pound star Kazuto Ioka. Moloney impressed last time out, taking out Alexander Espinoza in two rounds on the undercard of Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr in Melbourne, and now Moloney returns to the scene of the crime as he looks to continue his good form against Jimenez.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO