Andrew Moloney Looks To Shine on Haney-Kambosos Card
Andrew Moloney is ready for the test of Norbelto Jimenez, as the Aussie stylist continues to hunt down a fight with pound for pound star Kazuto Ioka. Moloney impressed last time out, taking out Alexander Espinoza in two rounds on the undercard of Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr in Melbourne, and now Moloney returns to the scene of the crime as he looks to continue his good form against Jimenez.
Taylah Robertson Inks Agreement With Lee Baxter Promotions
Fresh off a dominant stoppage victory over Yoselin Fernandez, super flyweight contender Taylah Robertson appears ready to take on the world. A Commonwealth Games bronze medalist in 2018, Robertson (6-1, 2 KOs) has established herself as one of the best 115-pounders in the world already, and is now taking it global. Robertson has signed a multi-year, multi-fight agreement with top Canadian promoter Lee Baxter Promotions, which will also see her appear on future events globally on DAZN.
Thomas Patrick Ward Over The Moon With WBA Eliminator Against Kholmatov
As BoxingScene.com reported on Thursday, Thomas Patrick Ward is getting his big chance in the forum of a final eliminator. The WBA’s No1 contender has been ordered to face Uzbekistan’s Otabek Kholmatov to decide on who is next in line to fight for the world crown. Leo Santa...
Anthony Yarde, Davies-Baluta, Avanesyan-Miguez on November 19
THE QUEENSBERRY PAIR of Liam Davies and Ionut Baluta will contest the vacant European super bantamweight championship at the Telford International Centre on Saturday November 19, exclusively live on BT Sport. The bumper Telford card includes David Avanesyan defending his European welterweight title for a sixth time against his mandatory...
Montiel: I Don't Begrudge Charlo For Not Giving Me Rematch; A Lot More To Lose Than To Gain
If Juan Macias Montiel conquers Carlos Adames on Saturday night, he’ll win the WBC’s vacant interim middleweight title. He also would move into a position where it’d be difficult for Jermall Charlo to avoid eventually fighting him again unless the WBC middleweight champion were to move up to the super middleweight division. Mexico’s Montiel still doesn’t think Charlo will grant him a rematch if he defeats Adames in a co-feature Showtime will air from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Roman Fury, Brother of Tyson, Ready For Pro Debut in Doncaster
Tyson Fury’s younger brother, Roman, is the latest Fury to enter the professional prizefighting amphitheater this weekend, as Roman debuts at the Doncaster Race Course, Yorkshire, UK. Roman is trained alongside Team Fury in Morecambe, and under the guidance of Jimmy James Harrington. The cruiserweight hope opened up on...
Hearn, Sauerland Hold Court at Presser, Discuss Benn-Eubank Being Off
Eddie Hearn and Kalle Sauerland were in no mood to give up on a Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn fight taking place at some point as they reluctantly pulled the plug on the fight happening this weekend. Nearly 30 hours after the Daily Mail revealed that Benn had failed...
Fundora: My Sister Is Most Talented Fighter In Our Family; Will Have World Title Soon
LOS ANGELES – Sebastian Fundora cannot wait to introduce another member of his family to the boxing world. The undefeated Fundora’s younger sister, Gabriela, has been boxing since she was 6 years old and was a decorated amateur. She’ll take a step up in professional competition on her older brother’s undercard Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, where Gabriela Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs, 1 NC) will meet Mexico’s Naomi Arellano Reyes (9-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight fight Showtime will stream on its YouTube channel.
Photos: Joseph Diaz, Alexis Rocha, Arely Mucino - Workouts
Former IBF Super Featherweight World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) hosted a media workout at the BXNG CLUB in San Diego for his upcoming 12-round crossroads fight against undefeated, rising lightweight division star William “El Camarón'' Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs). The fight is set to take place at the Pechanga Arena San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 29 on DAZN.
