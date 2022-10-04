ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Schenectady County foreclosed property auction live until October 21

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2T27_0iLbbQ1S00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Schenectady County Legislature has announced the Schenectady County Foreclosed Real Estate auction will be held exclusively online this year, with the auction up and live until October 21. Interested bidders can access the auction on the Collar City Auctions website .

“Our hope is that all the auction properties will be purchased and placed back on the local tax rolls, increasing the overall tax base and lowering the burden for property owners,” said Anthony
Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature.

In 2020, the County Legislature canceled the first three months of interest on property taxes payable to the County, and in 2021, five months of interest were canceled. The county also delayed tax foreclosures until 2022 to help businesses and families.

Healthy Alliance launches new program to support pregnant women

Since 2008, Schenectady County has put more than 400 properties back on the market through the auction. Additional properties have been transferred to local municipalities or dedicated as parkland to expand green space throughout the county.

Related
lbmjournal.com

Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation

According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall

Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls OKs the new draft of its DRI plan

On Tuesday night, the Glens Falls City Planning Board gave the OK to the most recent draft of a vision for South Street fueled by Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funding. The board gave approval for Bonacio Construct and Spring City Development Group to get started on not just the long-sought-after new pavilion for the Glens Falls Farmer's Market, but also for a 68-unit housing complex added to the project over the summer.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, October 7

Today's five things to know include a person killed after being hit by a car in Albany, a state corrections officer from Schenectady accused of DWI, and a Corinth man winning $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Food trucks around the Capital Region

If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Block 75 student housing leaves residents without running water for days

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since Monday, residents at the Block 75 student housing complex on Washington Avenue have been without running water, and by day four on Thursday, tensions are running high. “No solution, no compensation, no apology, and it just keeps on happening over and over again,” says one anonymous student, nicknamed “L”. The […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
