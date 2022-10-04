Read full article on original website
New CEO of YMCA/YWCA
The Marshalltown YMCA-YWCA Board of Directors has named Kim Jass-Ramirez to replace current CEO Carol Hibbs as the next Chief Executive Officer of the organization, effective January 1. Here is Kim’s initial statement about the promotion. We continued to speak about how much the Marshalltown community cares and supports...
Paulette Newbold Recognized
Paulette Newbold was recognized by Superintendent Dr. Theron Schutte at the School Board meeting. Paulette has been working for Marshalltown Community School District for 4.5 years and she will be leaving the district and working closer to home in Boone. Paulette is the Director of Business Operations and she mentions last night that Marshalltown Community School District has surpassed their 5 year goal. Paulette will truly be leaving a place better than she found it, there was much more green than red on her financial report. Thank you, Paulette, for your work with the Marshalltown Community School District, we wish you the best in your next endeavors.
5-0 Vote in Favor of Athletic Facilities
The proposed idea for the athletic facility upgrade was a widely discussed topic at the recent Marshalltown School Board meeting. 1 person from the public addressed the school board, James Christianson – Spanish teacher, tennis coach, assistant football coach, parent – shared his thoughts supporting the project. He mentions how much buzz there is now with tennis/racquetball since the new courts were built. This could have a similar effect for other sports and programs. Athletic Director Ryan Isgrig caught up with Brandon Lewis and I before the volleyball game last night and here are his initial thoughts after the meeting.
Boys and Girls Cross Country Update 10/7
The Boys Cross Country Team competed in the Mike Augustine Invite at Ewing park. The team won the meet, both varsity and JV, Marshalltown had 4 finish in the top 10! Antonieh Kopsa won the varsity race and Adrian Gonzalez won the JV Race! Congratulations boys!. The Girls Cross Country...
