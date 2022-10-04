Paulette Newbold was recognized by Superintendent Dr. Theron Schutte at the School Board meeting. Paulette has been working for Marshalltown Community School District for 4.5 years and she will be leaving the district and working closer to home in Boone. Paulette is the Director of Business Operations and she mentions last night that Marshalltown Community School District has surpassed their 5 year goal. Paulette will truly be leaving a place better than she found it, there was much more green than red on her financial report. Thank you, Paulette, for your work with the Marshalltown Community School District, we wish you the best in your next endeavors.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO